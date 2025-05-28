Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team boldly moved to call for a mistrial on Wednesday morning, May 28, and the presiding judge quickly slapped it down.

Diddy’s defense team called for an end to the trial

The defense filed a motion for a mistrial in his criminal case on Wednesday, accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of prosecutorial misconduct. This came after arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified about fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi’s home from 2011. An arson investigator said that fingerprints on the explosive device, a Molotov cocktail, was from an unidentified woman.

A judge denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial

Prosecutors allege that Diddy orchestrated the car bombing after flying into a jealous rage because Cassie would dare to date another man, much less a famous one like Cudi. However, according to CNN, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial. However, he agreed to strike the testimony from the record, but felt it wouldn’t prejudice the jury.

Fans weigh in on the judge’s decision to decline a mistrial

Court observers took to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page to excoriate Diddy for the alleged crimes he committed and thought it was a joke that his attorneys would demand a mistrial.

“BECAUSE THEY ARE ABSOLUTELY PROVING RICO. If you don’t think so it means you don’t know what a rico actually is and you should use google to help you 🥴,” one person opined, while another trolled Diddy, saying, “He better get comfy in prison.”

Others chimed in with their thoughts and jokes: