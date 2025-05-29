2025 Nissan Frontier SL Capability meets comfort

The mid-size truck market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with manufacturers working overtime to deliver vehicles that blend workhorse functionality with the comfort modern drivers expect. The 2025 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab Long Wheelbase with 4×4 capability continues Nissan’s tradition of creating trucks that strike this balance, now with enhanced technology and subtle but meaningful refinements.

The 2025 model maintains the boxy, purposeful stance Nissan established with the previous generation’s major redesign. Its rugged appearance features angular fenders, a bold grille, and LED lighting elements that announce its presence with authority. For 2025, Nissan has introduced two new exterior colors and subtle design tweaks to the front fascia that give it a slightly more premium appearance, befitting the SL trim level.

The long wheelbase configuration provides both visual balance and practical benefits, with the 6-foot bed offering genuine utility without making the truck unwieldy in everyday situations. The SL trim’s 18-inch alloy wheels with a new machine-finished design add a touch of sophistication without sacrificing the truck’s ready-for-action aesthetic.

Under the hood, the 3.8-liter V6 remains the heart of the Frontier, producing 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. This power plant continues to impress with its smooth power delivery and respectable fuel economy ratings of 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway for the 4×4 model. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts with confidence, rarely hunting for gears even under load.

The 4×4 system, featuring a shift-on-the-fly two-speed transfer case, provides genuine off-road capability. The Frontier maintains 9.8 inches of ground clearance and includes hill descent control and an electronic locking rear differential on this SL trim. While not as trail-focused as the PRO-4X variant, this configuration offers more than enough capability for weekend adventures while remaining civilized for daily driving.

Towing capacity holds steady at 6,640 pounds for this configuration, while payload capacity remains at a competitive 1,430 pounds. These figures keep the Frontier firmly in the mix for buyers who need genuine utility from their mid-size truck.

Inside, the SL trim justifies its position in the lineup with leather-appointed seats, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 7-inch driver information display. New for 2025 is Nissan’s updated NissanConnect system, which now includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The interior design continues to balance functionality with comfort. The front seats provide good support for longer drives, and the rear seats in the Crew Cab configuration offer reasonable space for adult passengers. Storage is well-considered, with thoughtful compartments throughout the cabin.

The SL trim’s upgraded Fender audio system delivers impressive sound quality, and the dual-zone climate control ensures comfort in various conditions. Nissan has also improved sound insulation for 2025, resulting in a quieter cabin experience than previous models.

On the road, the Frontier continues to impress with its composed ride quality. While still unmistakably a truck, the suspension tuning does an admirable job of soaking up road imperfections without feeling overly soft. Steering feel is appropriate for the segment – not particularly engaging but predictable and confidence-inspiring.

The V6 engine provides more than adequate power for merging and passing, and the truck’s dimensions make it more maneuverable than full-size alternatives in urban environments. The 360-degree camera system on this SL trim is particularly helpful when parking or navigating tight off-road trails.

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of technologies comes standard, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. The 2025 model also adds traffic sign recognition and an upgraded adaptive cruise control system that functions more smoothly than previous iterations.

With a starting price of approximately $47,500 for this specific configuration, the Frontier SL LWB 4×4 positions itself as a premium option in the mid-size truck segment without reaching the extravagant heights of some competitors. The standard feature list is comprehensive, though some might find the optional Technology Package necessary to get the full suite of driver assistance features.

Pros:

Powerful and refined V6 engine

Well-balanced ride quality

User-friendly technology interface

Genuine off-road capability

Thoughtfully designed interior storage

Comprehensive safety features

Reasonable towing and payload capacities

Cons:

Fuel economy lags behind some turbocharged competitors

Some plastic interior pieces feel less premium

Rear seat legroom is not as generous as some rivals

Higher trim levels can approach full-size truck pricing

Handling remains utilitarian rather than sporty

The 2025 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab LWB 4×4 Automatic V6 continues to be a compelling option in the mid-size truck segment, offering a blend of capability, comfort, and technology that will satisfy many buyers looking for a do-it-all vehicle that doesn’t demand the compromises of a full-size pickup.