Evangelicals: America’s religious cult

As America tiptoes toward authoritarianism cloaked in Christian symbolism, an uncomfortable truth has surfaced: a significant portion of white evangelical Christians has abandoned both traditional theology and constitutional values in exchange for a political messiah—Donald J. Trump. Yes, there are evangelicals of all colors and tax brackets, yet over 80% of them are Caucasian, Anglo-Saxon, or European Americans. Their unyielding allegiance, often immune to truth or ethics, has birthed not just a religious crisis but a constitutional reckoning.

Trump’s Defiance of the Constitution—and the Church’s Silence

In early 2025, during a nationally televised town hall, Trump refused to commit to upholding the U.S. Constitution. When asked whether he would abide by its principles if re-elected, he said bluntly: “I don’t know.” For any other elected official, such a response might trigger bipartisan outrage—or even impeachment. But Trump’s base, particularly evangelicals, responded with unwavering loyalty. No rebuke. No outrage.

This isn’t new. It’s a pattern:

● He incited the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

● He pledged to weaponize the Justice Department against political enemies.

● He vowed to eliminate birthright citizenship with a strn.oke of a pe

His 2025 platform is a road map to Christian nationalist authoritarianism. That evangelicals not only accept this but celebrate it is both tragic and dangerous.

A “Revival” or Religious Delusion?

Rather than distancing themselves, some Christian leaders now herald this era as the dawn of a new Great Awakening:

● Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) wrote in The Washington Examiner:

“After just 100 days in office, the president has inspired a spiritual revival in our nation.”

● Andrew Wommack, a prosperity gospel preacher, declared at a FlashPoint Live event:

“There was a demonic spirit intimidating preachers… [but] when Trump was elected… There was a change in the atmosphere.”

● Bunni Pounds, head of Family Policy Alliance, claimed:

“Something powerful is beginning to stir… a movement of the Spirit.”

● Joshua Feuerstein, organizer of a “revival” at Mar-a-Lago, charged pastors up to $7,000 for VIP seats. Speakers included Michael Flynn, Sean Feucht, Russell Brand.

● Lance Wallnau, pro-Trump prophet, launched a “Courage Tour” rallying believers under the banner: “Experience revival… Embrace transformation.”

This isn’t theology—it’s idolatry. This spiritualizing of Trump’s brand has equated loyalty to MAGA doctrine with loyalty to God. Any deviation is branded as godlessness.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

According to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey:

● 57% of white evangelical Protestants say they trust Trump more than any previous president.

● Only 19% say they trust him less, despite years of documented falsehoods and moral failures.

Even though CNN cataloged nearly 100 lies or misleading claims in his first 100 days of this second term—on everything from immigration and inflation to Ukraine—he remains a messianic figure to millions.

Presidential Pardons or Political Payback?

In just under four months back in office, Trump has issued over 1,500 presidential pardons, a staggering and unprecedented number. Many of those pardoned had been convicted of crimes involving corruption, fraud, and violent insurrection, some having pleaded guilty in court. What’s more alarming: many were granted clemency due to financial support or political loyalty to Trump.

How can any of these high-profile, politically-connected, financially-motivated pardons be viewed as “justice”? Where is the evangelical outcry now? I believe in second chances—but this is a stretch, don’t you think? It will be telling this Sunday to see if megachurches or even small churches across America address this moral crisis from the pulpit. Or will they stay silent to protect their political investment?

A President Unlike Jesus

Let’s review Trump’s track record—not to condemn, but to contrast it with the values of Jesus.

I. While in the White House (2017–2021):

● Mocked a disabled reporter on national TV.

● Encouraged violence at rallies: “Knock the crap out of them.”

● Tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op with a Bible.

● Lied over 30,000 times, according to The Washington Post.

● Cut food stamps while giving tax breaks to billionaires.

● Separated immigrant children from their families.

II. Before the Presidency:

● Bragged about sexual assault on tape.

● Had multiple affairs while married, and gave money to a porn actress.

● Ran a fraudulent university that cost students millions.

● Sued for racist housing practices.

● Habitually known for not paying his bills, both in the public and private sectors

III. After Losing the 2020 Election:

● Lied about election fraud, inciting the January 6 riot.

● Praised rioters as patriots.

● Faces 91 felony charges—including conspiracy and obstruction.

Yet evangelicals still declare: “We didn’t vote for a pastor, we voted for a president.”

But would you excuse this behavior from your child? Your pastor? A repentant inmate?

If not, then why excuse it from the man you claim is ordained by God?

The Fruit Reveals the Tree

Jesus said, “By their fruit you will recognize them.” (Matthew 7:16)

Christianity is supposed to stand for humility, repentance, truth, love, and justice. Trump’s life, his policies, and his pardon spree reflect none of these values.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about politics. It’s about morality. It’s about faith. Trump may invoke “God,” but you’ll rarely, if ever, hear him mention Jesus Christ—the cornerstone of Christianity. This isn’t a revival. It’s religious delusion. And the Church’s silence is its loudest sermon.

📚 Sources & Hyperlinks

About the Author:

Edmond W. Davis is a native of Philadelphia, PA. He is an award-winning college and university history professor (retired), a #1 New Release author on Amazon, an international speaker, a licensed journalist, and a globally recognized authority on the Tuskegee Airmen and Airwomen. He founded the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest and is an advocate for socioemotional intelligence.