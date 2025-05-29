Fifth Harmony rumoured for 2026 reunion tour

Fifth Harmony are reportedly in talks to reunite – without Camila Cabello. Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui continued until 2018 after ‘Havana’ hitmaker Camila quit in 2016 to launch a solo career.

There have been rumours of them reuniting since, and the latest comes from “multiple sources” at The Hollywood Reporter, who claim the girls are plotting something big for 2026 to mark the 10th anniversary of their second studio album, 2016’s ‘7/27’, and the mega-hit ‘Work From Home’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The plans are said to include a tour and a documentary following their return to the stage.

Music executive Will Bracey, the husband of band member Ally, is said to be spearheading the comeback.

Addressing the reunion rumours as their song ‘All In My Head (Flex)’ charted again in March 2024, thanks to TikTok, the girls suggested they would be open to reuniting at some point, although Lauren insisted, she was focused on her solo career for the time being.

Ally told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony: “We’ll see. We’ll really see what happens. We’re just here.”

Dinah said: “We’re just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on.”

And when Lauren was asked about performing together again, she replied: “I’m really focused on my music right now. I’m about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well… I think that that’s kind of where my energy’s at for sure.”

Before she added: “But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I’m always with it, you know.”

Dinah went on to admit that the girl group often felt they were “overlooked” but admitted she’s “glad” people are “valuing our music again” after their resurgence.

She said: “I’m just glad that people are valuing our music again.

“Towards the end, I feel like people overlooked our records, or overlooked us… Just the fact that people are valuing Fifth Harmony again says a lot! We’re like, ‘Yes, our music was great. I’m glad you love it now.’ I’m happy for the fans, too.”

The week before, it was claimed Camila held conversations with her former bandmates about a possible reunion, according to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.

The American girl group formed in 2012 on ‘The X Factor USA’.

All of the girls have had solo careers with Camila having had hits with ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’ with ex-partner Shawn Mendes.