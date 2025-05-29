DJ Trendsetter Sense: from ‘Gangsta Grillz’ to God’s mic

There’s a movement happening in hip-hop—and DJ Trendsetter Sense, born Brandon Douglas, is at the forefront. Known as one of the original architects of the legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, Sense is now navigating a bold new chapter—this time guided by faith, not fame. His new venture, The Chosen Journey, is not just a radio show or concert brand; it’s a revival, a reawakening of music’s power to heal, inspire, and elevate the soul.

The blueprint: Atlanta, mixtapes, and a microphone

Before the world knew Gangsta Grillz as the stamp of street-certified hits, it was just three college kids—DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and Trendsetter Sense—trying to shake up the game from their off-campus apartment at Clark Atlanta University. The New York mixtape hustle inspired them, but they aimed to show that Southern lyricism had just as much depth as its Northern counterparts.

“People thought the South was just party or bass music,” Sense said in his Fresh Friday interview at rolling out Studios. “But we were seeing artists like T.I., Jeezy, Killer Mike—rappers with bars.”

With Lil Jon voicing the now-iconic Gangsta Grillz drop, and major labels calling to get their artists on tapes, the crew bridged the gap between the streets and the suits. “We were middlemaning deals,” Sense reflected. “Connecting the streets to the labels.” And at the peak? He recalls pulling in up to $50,000 a month—purely from DJ work.

Changing the frequency: a divine disruption

But just as the world was turning up the volume on his career, Sense began hearing another voice. While touring internationally with Lil Jon, he experienced a spiritual shift. “The Holy Spirit told me on a flight over the Atlantic, ‘You’re only doing this for two years. Then you’re going to do work for the kingdom.'”

Two years to the day, the prophecy fulfilled itself. What followed was a humbling descent into what he calls his “Job moment”—named after the biblical figure who lost everything. The condo, the car, the money—all gone. “I had to take warehouse jobs,” he shared. “It was like God was stripping me down to rebuild me.”

Through it all, he clung to his faith. Reading the Bible cover-to-cover, he describes one unforgettable moment while reading Exodus: “A thunderous energy came from the sky out of nowhere. Clear blue day. It scared me, but I knew—this is real.”

The Chosen Journey: a soundtrack for the soul

Reborn in purpose, Sense combined his hip-hop pedigree with a passion for ministry to launch The Chosen Journey, a nationally syndicated Christian Hip Hop show now airing on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation. The show has featured guests from both the faith and mainstream worlds—Kirk Franklin, T.I., Busta Rhymes, and Yolanda Adams—highlighting the increasingly blurred line between culture and calling.

But The Chosen Journey isn’t stopping at the airwaves. On June 22, during Atlanta’s Birthday Bash Weekend, Sense is bringing the movement to the stage with a live concert event at Center Stage. Expect musical ministry, prayer booths, and a spirit-filled experience that transcends entertainment.

“This isn’t just a show,” he insists. “It’s a revival. People in prison have written me saying it’s changed their lives. That’s the mission—feeding lost souls with real food.”

Rethinking royalties: DJs deserve their slice

Even as he builds this new platform, Sense hasn’t forgotten the fight for DJ equity. In the digital age, where streaming payouts barely register, he argues that DJs should receive royalties when their voice, branding, or hosting appears on tracks.

“If you contribute to a song, you deserve to be paid. I’m talking 5% to 20% depending on your involvement,” he explained. “That’s your intellectual property. Period.”

This is the future

DJ Trendsetter Sense isn’t chasing charts—he’s chasing purpose. From hosting parties to hosting prayer booths, his journey is proof that success isn’t always a straight line. Sometimes, it dips so you can rise stronger. The Chosen Journey isn’t just a brand—it’s a calling. And in a world desperate for direction, this DJ has become more than a voice in the booth. He’s a light on the path.

Welcome to The Chosen Journey.

