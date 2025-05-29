Goodie Mob ignites ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’

Under partially cloudy skies that spat trickles of precipitation, the city of East Point thundered with booming beats and iconic acts at the 7th annual summer sizzle called “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point.”

Atlanta legends Goodie Mob headline the free concert

Hometown heroes, Goodie Mob, showered the multitude of music fans with a torrential downpour of sounds from their deep reservoir of classic cuts that made them seminal contributors to the golden age of hip hop in the 1990s.

Fellow 90s legends Trina, Too $hort, and 8Ball & MJG also had the throngs of fans dancing, stepping, bobbing, chanting, and rapping along to their innumerable hit songs that became the soundtracks to their childhoods.

‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’ brings people together

East Point officials believe this annual musical extravaganza is an opportunity to bring folks together from around the metro area. The monthly summer concert series also helps to promote the city, situated on the southern tip of Atlanta, while also championing local businesses and people’s health.

“This is a great thing for the city because it brings people out, and people from different states and different places, and it also brings our neighbors out to just enjoy and have a good time,” said Councilwoman Sharon Shropshire.

“This is not just an entertainment event,” Shropshire continued. “It’s also a way to get screening for health. We have different businesses from East Point. We have different things here that help the community. So while you’re here enjoying the concert, you can see what the city has to offer, and you can come back, because there’s no point like East Point.”

Greg Street given a proclamation by city of East Point

Greg Street, the incomparable DJ and radio host who has towered over the music scene in Atlanta for more than two decades, was bestowed a proclamation for decades of excellence and advocacy of Southern hip hop and music in general.

“Thank you and shout out to Mayor (Deanna Holiday) Ingram and Councilwoman (Sharon) Shropshire and the whole city of East Point for doing this for the community every year,” Street exclaimed. “This is an opportunity to kick it, meet some incredible people, do some big-city mingling, listen to some incredible artists.”

Street also paid homage to hometown hero the late Rico Wade, the genius behind the Dungeon Family that also helped launch Goodie Mob, Outkast and others. “Rico Wade, forever, and the city of East Point, we love you!”