Google Drive finally gets highly requested feature

Google Drive is finally letting users see how many times people have opened their video. The tech giant is striving to “enhance the video player experience” within the file sharing app, and the latest update will help “measure the engagement” on videos uploaded to the app.

In a blog post on Tuesday (27.05.25), Google explained: “Starting today, users can see the total number of times a video is opened under a new Analytics section within the Details panel.

“This highly requested feature will help users understand if viewers are engaging with their videos.”

The company noted “there is no admit control for this feature”, while explaining how to access the metric.

They said: “To see a video’s “open count”, go to a video file in your Google Drive open the video click on the three dot menu click on Details locate the new “Analytics” section.”

It’s noted the feature is “available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts”.

It comes after “numerous improvements” to the app, including “a new look and feel, and enhanced functionality, automatically generated captions, and most recently, video transcripts”.

For the latter, Google revealed in February: “To build upon this feature and make information discovery, referencing, and productivity with video content much more efficient, we’re excited to introduce video transcripts.

“Starting today, Drive users can now view and search transcripts for their videos.

“The transcript appears in a sidebar next to the video player and highlights the currently spoken text.

“This update makes it easy to find specific moments, follow along with the content, or jump directly to the part of the video you need.”