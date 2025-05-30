2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz: A unique take on the compact truck

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz continues to carve out its own niche in the compact truck segment, offering a compelling alternative to traditional pickups and SUVs. Built on a unibody platform rather than the body-on-frame construction typical of most trucks, the Santa Cruz delivers a driving experience that feels more like a crossover SUV than a conventional pickup, which may be exactly what many buyers are seeking.

Behind the wheel, the Santa Cruz immediately impresses with its refined ride quality. The independent rear suspension setup, uncommon in the truck world, translates to a smooth and composed ride that absorbs road imperfections with ease. Highway cruising is quite enjoyable, with minimal road noise and a stable, planted feel that instills confidence at speed. The steering is well-weighted and responsive, making the Santa Cruz feel surprisingly nimble for a truck, especially when navigating tight parking lots or urban environments.

The powertrain options for 2025 continue to center around two turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder produces adequate power for daily driving, but the optional 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is where the Santa Cruz truly shines. With 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, this engine provides spirited acceleration and confident passing power. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is generally smooth and responsive, though it can occasionally hunt for gears in stop-and-go traffic.

Interior space is one of the Santa Cruz’s strongest suits. The cabin feels genuinely spacious, with comfortable seating for four adults and adequate room for a fifth passenger in the rear center position for shorter trips. The materials quality has improved for 2025, with soft-touch surfaces in key areas and an overall design that feels modern and well-executed. The infotainment system is intuitive and responsive, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The 4.3-foot bed, while compact by traditional truck standards, proves surprisingly useful for daily tasks. The innovative tonneau cover system and adjustable tie-down points make securing cargo straightforward, and the bed’s composite construction resists dents and scratches better than traditional steel beds. However, those needing serious hauling capability will find the 5,000-pound towing capacity and modest payload rating limiting compared to larger trucks.

All-wheel drive is available and performs admirably in various conditions. The system automatically sends power to all four wheels when needed, providing confidence on wet roads and light off-road situations. While the Hyundai Santa Cruz isn’t designed for serious off-roading, it handles fire roads, camping trips, and moderate trail driving with competence.

Fuel economy remains a highlight, with the turbocharged all-wheel-drive model achieving around 21 mpg in combined driving. This efficiency advantage over larger trucks is significant and will appeal to buyers conscious of fuel costs and environmental impact.

Safety technology is comprehensive, with standard features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The systems work unobtrusively and effectively, contributing to the Santa Cruz’s overall appeal as a practical daily driver.

The exterior styling continues to polarize opinions. Some appreciate its bold, angular design that clearly differentiates it from traditional trucks, while others find it too unconventional. The front end is particularly distinctive, with sharp LED lighting elements and an aggressive grille design that commands attention.

Pros:

Excellent ride quality and handling for a truck

Spacious, well-appointed interior with modern technology

Strong fuel economy compared to traditional pickups

Innovative bed features and practical design elements

Comprehensive safety technology suite

Competitive pricing within the compact truck segment

All-wheel drive system performs well in various conditions

Cons:

Limited towing and payload capacity compared to larger trucks

Dual-clutch transmission can be jerky in traffic

Polarizing exterior styling won’t appeal to all buyers

Rear seat access requires folding front seats forward

Road noise can intrude at highway speeds despite overall refinement

Limited off-road capability compared to more rugged competitors

Bed size may be too small for some truck buyers’ needs

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz succeeds in its mission to provide truck-like utility with car-like refinement. It’s an ideal choice for buyers who want the versatility of a pickup bed without sacrificing daily driving comfort or fuel efficiency. While it won’t satisfy those needing maximum towing capacity or serious off-road capability, it offers a compelling package for urban and suburban drivers who occasionally need to haul more than an SUV can accommodate. The Santa Cruz represents Hyundai’s thoughtful approach to creating something genuinely different in the automotive landscape, and it largely succeeds in that ambitious goal.