2025 Nissan Kicks SR AWD Small SUV, Big Ambitions

The 2025 Nissan Kicks SR AWD represents a significant evolution for Nissan’s entry-level crossover. What began as a budget-friendly urban runabout has transformed into a more capable and feature-rich vehicle that aims to compete seriously in the increasingly crowded subcompact SUV segment. The addition of all-wheel drive to the lineup marks a notable milestone, addressing one of the biggest criticisms of previous generations while maintaining the Kicks’ reputation for affordability and efficiency.

Under the hood, the Kicks SR continues with Nissan’s familiar 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, producing 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque. While these figures won’t set anyone’s pulse racing, they provide adequate for daily driving scenarios. The engine is paired with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT transmission, which has been refined over the years to feel less rubber-band-like than earlier iterations. The CVT does its job quietly and efficiently, though enthusiasts will still find the acceleration experience somewhat uninspiring during highway merging or spirited driving.

The new intelligent all-wheel drive system is the headline feature for 2025, automatically distributing power between front and rear wheels when traction is needed. During testing on wet roads and light off-road conditions, the system proved competent and unobtrusive. The AWD engages seamlessly when sensors detect wheel slip, providing confidence in adverse weather conditions that the previous front-wheel-drive-only model simply couldn’t match. However, this isn’t a system designed for serious off-roading – it’s optimized for snow, rain, and the occasional gravel road.

Interior space remains one of the Kicks’ strongest selling points. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the cabin feels surprisingly roomy, particularly for rear passengers. The rear seats offer generous legroom for the class, and the upright seating position maximizes headroom. The cargo area provides 25.3 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up, expanding to 53.1 cubic feet when folded – respectable numbers that make the Kicks practical for small families or urban dwellers.

The SR trim brings a sportier aesthetic both inside and out. Orange accent stitching, unique wheel designs, and SR badging attempt to inject some personality into what could otherwise be a rather anonymous design. The interior features comfortable cloth seats with attractive contrast stitching, though some hard plastics throughout the cabin remind you this is still a budget-oriented vehicle. The infotainment system centers around an 8-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though the interface can feel sluggish compared to more premium alternatives.

On the road, the Kicks SR AWD delivers a composed and comfortable ride quality. The suspension does an admirable job of smoothing out road imperfections while maintaining reasonable body control through corners. Road noise is well-controlled at highway speeds, making the Kicks a pleasant highway cruiser. The steering is light and responsive around town, though it lacks the precision that driving enthusiasts might prefer.

Fuel economy remains competitive despite the addition of all-wheel drive. EPA ratings of 27 mpg city and 34 mpg highway represent only a modest decrease from the front-wheel-drive model, making the Kicks one of the more efficient AWD crossovers available. During real-world testing, achieving these figures proved realistic with moderate driving habits.

Safety features are comprehensive, with Nissan Safety Shield 2.0 coming standard. This includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. The inclusion of these features as standard equipment across the lineup represents excellent value in this price segment.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks SR AWD carries a starting MSRP of $27,680, positioning it competitively in the subcompact SUV segment. However, options can quickly add up – the test vehicle came equipped with additional features that brought the final price to $31,885, demonstrating how quickly costs can escalate when adding desirable extras.

The Kicks SR AWD occupies an interesting position in the market. It’s more capable and feature-rich than ever before, yet it maintains the practical, no-nonsense character that has defined the model. While it may not offer the refinement of premium competitors or the driving excitement of sportier alternatives, it delivers solid value for buyers prioritizingspace, efficiency, and all-weather capability, though buyers should be mindful of how options can impact the overall value proposition.

Pros:

Excellent interior space for the class

Competitive fuel economy despite AWD

Comprehensive standard safety features

Affordable pricing with good value proposition

Smooth, comfortable ride quality

Effective all-wheel drive system for adverse conditions

Cons: