BMAC announces 5th annual Gala celebrating music and change

On September 18, 2025, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) will host its fifth annual BMAC Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, a vibrant celebration of music’s power to drive social change. This milestone event, announced on May 27, 2025, will honor artists, executives, activists, and companies who have boldly used their platforms to advance equity and justice over the past year. Presented by Live Nation, the gala promises an inspiring evening, with award recipients and further details to be revealed soon.

“As we near our fifth anniversary, BMAC’s mission to foster equity in the music industry remains unwavering,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-Founder, CEO, and President. “The BMAC Gala is a vital intersection of music and activism, celebrating those who inspire progress while holding the industry accountable.” The event will spotlight BMAC’s transformative initiatives, including the BMAC Live Accelerator Program, which empowers 20 emerging music professionals with an immersive live music industry experience, and the BMAC Rebuild and Restore LA Fire Fund, providing relief to Altadena residents affected by the 2025 LA Wildfires.

This year’s gala, co-hosted by lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns and Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton, will introduce the BMAC Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award, honoring the late artist-activist’s legacy in partnership with the Belafonte Estate. Pamela Belafonte shared, “Harry’s legacy lives on in those who call for justice. We’re proud to partner with BMAC to present this award to a warrior of justice.”

Produced by BMAC’s Board, Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade, and Donna Grecco of Primary Wave, the gala continues a tradition of recognizing trailblazers like Usher, Lizzo, LL COOL J, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters. BMAC’s advocacy, from supporting the No Fakes Act to the RAP Act, underscores its commitment to systemic change.