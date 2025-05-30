Chelsea Lazkani shuts down surgery rumors

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani has dismissed speculation she’s undergone cosmetic surgery. The reality TV industry has seen increased scrutiny regarding cosmetic procedures, with many stars facing appearance-related criticism online.

The reality TV star has addressed rumors circulating online about her appearance – insisting her face has changed because she’s put on weight and no longer looks “like a skeleton”. Social media speculation about celebrity appearances has become increasingly common in recent years.

“I never touched my face!!! Please stop this, I added weight, stopped wearing heavy makeup, eyeshadow and lashes. If you don’t like my natural face just say that,” she wrote in a post on X. The post quickly gained widespread attention, highlighting the public’s fascination with celebrity transformations.

“All this what did you do to your face nonsense … always had almond eyes, a tiny nose and full lips. I was just 40 pounds skinnier looking like a skeleton,” she explained in a subsequent post. Health experts note that significant weight changes can dramatically alter facial appearance without any surgical intervention.

The following day, Chelsea took on body-shaming trolls by sharing a video showing off her midriff in a cropped top on Instagram and captioning it: “Drew on some abs since y’all are bullying me and telling me l’m pregnant … I’m about to take the gym seriously and it’s over for everyone. When my abs appear, I want an apology from all my uterus watchers.” Body-shaming incidents targeting public figures have become increasingly prevalent on social media platforms.

“Chelsea you look so different,” earlier this month, Chelsea hit back at a user on X who told her, with the star replying: “Yeah I was 100lb looking malnourished before xx.” Medical professionals emphasize that maintaining extremely low body weight can lead to serious health complications and an unhealthy appearance.

“An extra 40lb does ALOT lemme tell ya,” she went on to add, and added: “God forbid a girl decides she no longer wants to look like a twig.” Research consistently shows that healthy weight gain can significantly improve overall well-being and appearance, particularly when recovering from being underweight.

Chelsea‘s new look comes after she split from her husband Jeff Lazkani – the father of her two kids Maddox, five, and Melia, four – last year. Divorce proceedings often coincide with significant lifestyle and appearance changes, as individuals navigate personal transformation during challenging periods.

“I’m in mess again. I done did it again. I know, I’m so sorry. I’m not a mess this time, I’m in mess. Usually I create it, this time I landed right in it,” she previously told E! News. The entertainment industry has increasingly recognized the importance of supporting cast members through personal challenges and public scrutiny.

The reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers and thanked her co-stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan for their ongoing support through the tough time. Workplace support systems prove crucial for individuals navigating high-pressure entertainment environments.

“Chrishell and Emma, who are my best friends in the entire world, they’ve been my rocks throughout this season. The funny thing is that when you associate yourself with the mess, you end up in mess too. So, unfortunately, they got themselves intertwined a little bit but they’re here for it … ” she added. Friendship bonds formed on reality shows often extend beyond filming, providing essential emotional support networks for cast members.

The controversy surrounding Chelsea’s appearance reflects broader societal issues about body image expectations in reality television. Industry experts note that cast members frequently face intense pressure to maintain specific appearances, which can lead to unhealthy lifestyle choices and mental health challenges.

Mental health advocates have praised Chelsea’s candid responses to body-shaming comments, emphasizing the importance of celebrities speaking out against online harassment. Her transparency about weight struggles resonates with viewers who face similar body image pressures in their daily lives.

Chelsea’s decision to address these rumors directly demonstrates a growing trend among public figures to take control of their own narratives. Communication experts suggest that transparent responses to speculation can help reduce misinformation while promoting healthier discussions about body image and self-acceptance.

The star’s bold stance against body shaming has sparked important conversations about the unrealistic beauty standards often imposed on women in the entertainment industry. Her willingness to show her natural appearance without heavy makeup and cosmetic enhancements challenges conventional expectations for reality TV personalities.