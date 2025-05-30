Diddy accused of ice bucket assault by ex-assistant

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant has accused him of hurling an ice bucket at her head as part of a toxic work environment. The allegations are part of a broader federal case that has captured national attention across the entertainment industry.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, is sitting trial in New York on federal charges and facing life in prison if convicted on all charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and the jury in the case heard on Thursday (29.05.25) from a woman testifying under the pseudonym Mia. Federal sex trafficking convictions carry severe mandatory minimum sentences under federal law.

“He’s thrown things to me. He’s thrown me against the wall, into a pool, ice bucket on my head, slammed my arms into a door,” she accused Combs of repeated violence and a toxic work environment during her time employed by the music mogul, telling the federal court. Workplace violence remains a serious concern in high-pressure entertainment industry environments.

Mia, now in her early 30s, appeared in court as part of a sprawling federal case against Combs, who is also accused of operating a criminal enterprise and committing acts of physical abuse and coercion. The RICO Act, under which racketeering charges are filed, was originally designed to combat organized crime and carries substantial prison penalties.

The court heard Mia met Combs in his underwear during an interview set up by the head of Human Resources at his company. She alleged he only got dressed after she arrived. Employment law experts note that such behavior could constitute sexual harassment and create hostile work environments under federal workplace protection statutes.

Originally hired as Combs’ personal assistant, Mia told prosecutors she later became director of development and acquisitions at Revolt Films, which was co-founded by Combs. Revolt Media & TV was launched as part of Combs’ expanding multimedia empire before recent legal troubles began impacting its operations.

“Working long hours on little to no sleep became a norm,” she said her working conditions were extreme and included working 24-hour shifts with little sleep and low pay — reportedly earning $50,000 per year at the time. The Fair Labor Standards Act requires proper compensation for extended work hours, with violations potentially resulting in significant penalties for employers.

Combs’ trial took a chaotic turn on Wednesday (28.05.25) after Combs’ legal team, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, called for a mistrial. Mistrials represent serious procedural challenges in federal court proceedings and typically result from significant errors or misconduct during trial proceedings.

The defense accused prosecutors of misconduct during questioning related to destroyed fingerprint evidence in an arson case involving musician Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi. Evidence tampering or destruction can result in serious sanctions against law enforcement agencies and may compromise prosecutorial cases.

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified DNA recovered from a Molotov cocktail used to firebomb Kid’s car in 2011 had been destroyed by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2012 without his knowledge. The destruction of crucial evidence raises questions about proper evidence handling protocols and chain of custody procedures.

“Implied that someone in this courtroom was responsible for the destruction of the fingerprint cards,” Agnifilo argued the prosecution had engaged in improper conduct. Defense attorneys often use such procedural challenges to create reasonable doubt or seek case dismissals in high-profile federal prosecutions.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial but agreed to strike the related questions and instructed the jury to disregard the DNA evidence. Federal judges maintain broad discretion in managing trials and determining what evidence juries may properly consider during deliberations.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing, stating any sexual encounters he had were consensual. The music executive built a substantial business empire before these legal challenges, including ventures spanning music production, fashion, television, and consumer brands.

The trial is expected to continue for another six to seven weeks. Federal criminal trials involving multiple charges and witnesses typically require extensive testimony and evidence presentation, particularly in complex RICO cases involving allegations of criminal enterprise operations.

Legal experts predict this case could establish important precedents for workplace abuse prosecutions in the entertainment industry, particularly regarding power dynamics between high-profile executives and their employees. The entertainment industry has faced increased scrutiny regarding workplace conditions and abuse of power following various high-profile cases in recent years.

The outcome of this trial could significantly impact both Combs‘ personal freedom and his extensive business empire, which includes interests across multiple industries. Industry observers note that the case highlights broader issues of accountability and workplace safety in entertainment industry power structures.

The testimony from Mia represents just one component of what prosecutors describe as a pattern of alleged criminal behavior spanning multiple years and involving various forms of alleged abuse and coercion.