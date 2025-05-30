Eddie Murphy’s surprising connection to Martin Lawrence

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now related. The two comedy icons have become in-laws through an unexpected family connection that has delighted fans of both actors worldwide.

The two actors are delighted that Eddie’s son Eric Murphy, 35, and Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence, 29, “ran off and got married” at a “church” a couple of weeks ago, following their engagement in November 2024. The couple’s relationship represents a beautiful merging of two legendary comedy families in Hollywood.

“They got married, like, two weeks ago,” Eddie – who starred in the 1999 Universal comedy-thriller ‘Life’ with Martin – spilled on their decision to elope to Jennifer Hudson, 43, on her eponymous talk show, saying. “They went off … everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them. And then they got married.” The movie ‘Life’ remains a beloved comedy classic that showcased both actors’ dramatic range alongside their comedic talents.

As Eric and Jasmin opted for a low-key affair, the ‘Shrek’ star – who has Eric with his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, who he dated in the 1980s – joked that Martin no longer has to stump up a lot of cash to pay for a lavish wedding for his daughter. Murphy’s extensive family includes children from various relationships throughout his career.

“Yeah, we’re in-laws. And he doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now,” he joked. “They went off and got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet, little thing. Some people have like a big party, or something, but they ran off and got married.” Celebrity weddings often involve elaborate planning and significant expenses, making elopement an increasingly attractive option.

“Eddie said I gotta pay for it,” the ‘Big Momma’ star – who has Jasmin with his 54-year-old ex-wife Patricia Southall – previously revealed that he was expected to pay for Eric and Jasmin’s wedding because Eddie covered the costs of his children’s “last six weddings”. Appearing on iHeartRadio’s ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’ in December 2024, Martin said. “He said I gotta pay for it, ’cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding — like the last six weddings — but he said it’s my turn now.” This playful banter between the comedy legends demonstrates their longstanding friendship and mutual respect.

Eddie’s 1985 song ‘Party All the Time‘ was the lead single on his first album ‘How Could It Be’, and it spent three weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The track showcased Murphy’s versatility as an entertainer beyond his comedy and acting achievements, proving his musical abilities to audiences worldwide.

“No, I’m not singing! Martin will sing at the wedding. Do a duet. Yeah, maybe,” however, the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ actor insisted he will not be singing if Eric and Jasmin – who began dating in 2021 – have a second wedding that will see the smitten couple say “I do” in front of family and friends or a celebratory party. But, he did not rule out on performing a “duet” with Martin. After Jennifer teased the idea of Eddie picking up a microphone and performing, the dad-of-10 said. Lawrence has also demonstrated musical talents throughout his comedy career, often incorporating music into his stand-up performances.

The union brings together two entertainment dynasties that have shaped American comedy for decades. Both families have maintained strong bonds despite the pressures of Hollywood life, emphasizing the importance of family values and personal relationships over public attention.

Eric Murphy has pursued a more private path compared to his famous father, focusing on business ventures and staying largely out of the entertainment spotlight. His choice to marry quietly reflects his preference for maintaining privacy in his personal life.

Jasmin Lawrence has carved her own path in the entertainment industry while honoring her father’s legacy. Her relationship with Eric represents a natural connection between two families who understand the unique challenges and blessings of growing up in Hollywood.

The surprise elopement has been met with widespread approval from both families, with sources describing the young couple as genuinely compatible and deeply in love. Their decision to prioritize intimacy over spectacle reflects mature judgment and authentic values.

This unexpected family connection has created one of Hollywood’s most heartwarming stories, proving that genuine relationships can flourish even within the entertainment industry’s demanding environment.