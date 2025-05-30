Medicaid cuts are coming: 5 tips that can help

Medicaid is a government program that helps people pay for healthcare. It covers doctor visits, hospital stays, medicine, mental health services, and even long-term care in nursing homes. Over 13 million Black Americans rely on Medicaid — that’s nearly 1 in 5 of us. But now, this lifeline is at risk.

Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing to cut up to $700 billion from the program. These cuts could mean less funding for care, new rules that make it harder to qualify, and fewer services for those who need them most.

If these changes go through, Black families may be hit the hardest. Here are five things you need to know now—and what you can do to stay ahead of the changes:

1. Our elders could lose nursing home help

Medicaid covers more than 60% of nursing home care in the U.S. That means many of our elders — grandmothers, grandfathers, great-aunts and uncles — depend on it for basic daily care, like meals, bathing, and medication.

If these cuts go through, some nursing homes could shut down or start turning people away.

What to do: If you have a loved one in a nursing home, ask about their funding and if they expect any changes. Start talking with your family now about backup plans in case support is reduced.

2. Black moms and babies may be in danger

Black women already face higher risks during pregnancy and childbirth. In fact, Black moms are three times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white moms.

Medicaid covers about 40% of births in the U.S., especially for low-income mothers. But in some states, that coverage ends just 60 days after the baby is born—leaving moms without access to checkups, mental health care, or postpartum support.

What to do: If you or someone you know is pregnant, find out how long Medicaid lasts in your state after giving birth. Support organizations that are fighting to extend postpartum care to a full year—and speak up to your local leaders.

3. Millions could lose coverage without even knowing it

Medicaid rules may change, requiring people to reapply more often or prove they’re working a certain number of hours. Many people could lose coverage just for missing paperwork or not understanding the process.

What to do: Check your Medicaid status and make sure your contact info (especially your mailing address) is up to date. Watch your mail and email closely. If you get a form, fill it out right away—don’t wait.

4. Black doctors and clinics could be pushed out

Many Black doctors and small community clinics care for Medicaid patients. But if funding is cut, they may struggle to stay open or be forced to reduce services. That would be a major loss—not just for jobs, but for trust and culturally competent care.

What to do: Support Black-owned and community-based clinics when you can. Let your lawmakers know that Black healthcare providers are essential—and they deserve fair funding and resources.

5. Black people could get sicker—again

Over the years, Medicaid has helped close the gap between Black and white Americans in things like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer care. But if these cuts happen, all that progress could slip away. We could see more people getting sick and fewer people getting treated.

What to do: Stay informed. Talk to your friends, family, and neighbors about what’s happening. And most importantly—vote for leaders who will protect healthcare access for our communities.

Bottom Line: This isn’t just about budgets—it’s about lives. These Medicaid changes could affect your parents, your kids, your doctor, or even you. But we don’t have to be caught off guard. When we stay informed, speak up, and work together, we can protect our families and our future.