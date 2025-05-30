Clipse returns and R&B rises with new heat

Every Friday, fans of hip-hop, rap, and R&B wait to see who’s dropping the next must-listen project. This week, May 30, 2025, does not disappoint. From long-awaited returns to standout debuts and genre-pushing experiments, here are the hottest releases you need on your radar.

Clipse returns with ‘Ace Trumpets’

After more than a decade away from the spotlight, Clipse — composed of brothers Pusha T and No Malice — are back with “Ace Trumpets,” their first release in 16 years. Produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams, the single is a bold declaration that the Virginia duo hasn’t lost a step. Their chemistry is razor-sharp, with luxurious production, layered opulent lyricism, and classic Clipse bravado, setting the tone for their upcoming album Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out.

Oddisee delivers soulful reflection on En Route EP

Washington D.C.’s own Oddisee returns with a smooth, jazz-inflected project titled En Route. Known for introspective bars and soulful production, Oddisee uses this EP to explore personal growth, society’s shifting values, and staying grounded while on the move. The seven-track offering is thoughtful and immersive — a perfect entry point for new listeners and a treat for longtime fans.

Bruiser Wolf’s POTLUCK is pure Detroit flavor

Detroit rapper Bruiser Wolf has cultivated a unique voice in hip-hop with his off-kilter flow and humorous but gritty storytelling. On POTLUCK, his latest full-length album, he leans into that identity even more. The project is equal parts wild, reflective, and catchy — a raw look at city life filtered through Wolf’s comedic lens.

Aesop Rock’s Black Hole Superette showcases lyrical wizardry

Underground legend Aesop Rock brings his signature dense lyricism and vivid imagery on Black Hole Superette, a project filled with metaphysical musings, abstract production, and socially conscious themes. It’s not casual listening—but for those who love deciphering complex bars, this is a goldmine.

Rising stars and notable collaborations

Oakland’s Ovrkast. dropped While the Iron Is Hot, an introspective journey filled with lush beats and understated rhymes. Meanwhile, Rome Streetz teamed up with producer Conductor Williams for TRAINSPOTTING, a dark, cinematic album packed with gritty lyricism and grimy soul loops.

Stockton native EBK Jaaybo released Don’t Trust Me, adding another chapter to his raw, street-centered catalog. Experimental rapper Billionhappy dropped DIǍO, pushing genre lines in the name of creative freedom.

R&B’s soft side shines

R&B fans also have plenty to enjoy. Leon Thomas released MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, the expanded edition of his genre-blending project. With silky vocals and layered arrangements, the deluxe tracks add even more richness to the original body of work.

Tuxedo, the funk-R&B duo made up of Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One, return with Spring Bliss, a short but satisfying EP drenched in feel-good vibes and throwback production. It’s tailor-made for backyard barbecues and rooftop hangs.

Newcomer Honey Bxby enters the scene with Raw Honey, an impressive debut EP highlighting her vulnerability, vocal control, and future-star potential. Meanwhile, Filipino hip-hop and R&B group ALLMO$T brings the feels on their new single “Baby Girl” — a sugary serenade with crossover appeal.

Gospel-R&B crossover and legacy celebrations

Canton Jones continues to bridge gospel and contemporary R&B with “You Know I Do (Lover’s Version),” a spiritual-yet-smooth track perfect for wedding playlists and worship alike.

In a nod to the genre’s past, Mariah Carey celebrates the 20th anniversary of her landmark album The Emancipation of Mimi with a re-release full of unreleased material and remastered tracks, reminding fans of her iconic voice and timeless influence.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re looking for something introspective, soulful, experimental, or turnt-up, today’s crop of releases delivers. With veterans like Clipse and Aesop Rock commanding attention, and newcomers like Honey Bxby and Billionhappy making their mark, the culture continues to evolve in exciting directions.

So, cue up your playlists. This week’s music drop is a journey worth taking.