Breaking the stigma of therapy with Dr. Ena

As host of “Fresh Fridays” at Rolling Out Studios, I get to sit down with some of the dopest thought leaders, creatives and changemakers shaping our culture. But this episode right here? It hit different. I had the honor of chopping it up with clinical psychologist, songwriter and therapist Dr. Ena about something we don’t talk about nearly enough: therapy.

I started the conversation with a truth that needed to be said: “Black people don’t like talking about therapy. They think, you know, a little something wrong if you talking about therapy. So, we want to unpack that today.”

And unpack we did.

Breaking the stigma

Dr. Ena came through with truth and transparency. She acknowledged the historical trauma and mistrust that keep many of us from opening up to therapy. From the generational “what happens in this house stays in this house” mindset to spiritual guilt around not “just praying it away,” we’ve been conditioned to avoid emotional vulnerability.

But therapy isn’t a white thing. It’s not a weakness. It’s a tool. It’s a strategy. And as Dr. Ena reminded us, the fear and mistrust many in our community feel is legit. “It is on us, the people in this space, to get out there and prove that you can trust us,” she said.

Council Club: a wellness platform we can trust

Dr. Ena broke down her new platform, Council Club, which she co-developed with Rolling Out’s own B Chris. Think “MasterClass” — but for mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health. Only vetted, trusted professionals get a seat at the table.

In a world flooded with influencers giving out questionable advice, Council Club is stepping up with real, rooted, reliable resources.

And for Dr. Ena, it’s also about protecting her own peace. She opened up about how draining clinical work can be and how Council Club helps her scale her impact while taking care of herself. Her go-to self-care? Music and unplugging. No screens, just presence.

Therapy is like dating (without the romance)

I told Dr. Ena that sometimes we expect therapy to be like getting a cast for a broken leg — you wear it, it heals, you’re good. But therapy? It takes time. It’s a process.

She compared it to dating. You’ve got to vibe with your therapist. If the fit is off, you’ll feel it. And you’re allowed to say, “This ain’t working for me.”

She reminded us: “The number one predictor of success is the relationship between you and your therapist.”

So don’t give up after two or three sessions. And don’t expect your therapist to have all the answers. This is a journey together.

Black trauma is real. So is Black healing.

We touched on how trauma lives in the body, especially childhood trauma. Dr. Ena explained how it affects everything from your concentration to your relationships to your money. And that behavior you beat yourself up for? It might’ve been your survival mechanism. It served you at one point.

What we need to do now is ask: Is it still serving me?

Our pain is real. But so is our power. Therapy can help us tap into that.

The bottom line

Look, therapy isn’t about fixing what’s broken. It’s about investing in your wholeness, even when you feel fine. Especially when you feel fine.

Whether you’re going through something, healing something or just growing into your next chapter — therapy is for you.

And Council Club? That’s a space built by us, for us. With love, intention and accountability.

So to my people out there — don’t ghost your growth. Lean into the journey.