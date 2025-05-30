Why B Chris didn’t ignore the calling of entrepreneurship

Some people are born to do business. For B Chris — also known as Brandon Chris — that truth hit different in the most unexpected of places: the club.

On a recent episode of “Fresh Friday hosted by Ric Mathis,” I had the chance to chop it up with B Chris, a music, media, tech and entertainment entrepreneur whose roots run deep in Atlanta’s innovative soil. From the jump, he declared, “I’m called to be an entrepreneur, man. I’m called to be an entrepreneur.” That wasn’t just talk — it was testimony.

A fresh moment in the club

Picture this: Atlanta nightlife in full effect. Celebrities, influencers and moguls moving through the Gold Room. But while others were chasing clout, B Chris was chasing conversation. Not bottle service — but business service.

His “first fresh moment” came when he realized that even in a social setting, he couldn’t turn off the instinct to add value. “Hey, you need an app,” he told a reality TV star. Just like that, he turned club talk into a client. That’s how B Chris built a business — off boldness, presence and vision.

“You got to know when to shoot your shot, and you got to not be afraid of shooting your shot,” he said. That Atlanta spirit — mixing hustle with hospitality — set him up to win.

The Atlanta advantage

When we talk about Atlanta being the epicenter for Black entrepreneurship, B Chris is living proof. “When you in Atlanta … you going to run into [people],” he explained. That proximity to power meant opportunities were only a conversation away. But proximity alone doesn’t close deals. Confidence does. Value does.

Value: it’s deeper than dollars

A large part of our convo revolved around a question most entrepreneurs wrestle with: What’s your value?

“Value is definitely subjective, and it’s all about perspective and how one sees themselves,” B Chris shared. For him, it’s not just about past prices or what the market says. It’s about capacity. “I place my value based on what I believe that I could bring to a situation … saving time, saving money, increasing efficiency.”

That’s game right there. B Chris defines success not just by how much he earns, but by how much he can elevate others. That’s growth hacking with purpose.

But he’s also clear: respect is non-negotiable. “If somebody respects you and they value you, they’re going to be willing to pay your price — or they’re going to be willing to negotiate or do a deal with you.”

That kind of clarity comes from experience — from offering your gifts, sometimes at a discount, just to build a track record. But as your credibility grows, so should your price tag. Because value ain’t just what you add — it’s how you’re treated in return.

Final word: value goes both ways

B Chris left us with a reminder that should be stitched into every entrepreneur’s blueprint: “Value goes both ways.” That’s not just a philosophy — it’s a flex. You don’t just bring the table. You build the room.

So whether you’re in the club, the boardroom or somewhere in between — know your value, speak it boldly, and never be afraid to shoot your shot.