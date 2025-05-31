Cardi B explodes on Offset in heated rant

Cardi B hopes Offset will “die slow” after he requested spousal support in their divorce. The explosive statement came during a highly publicized social media outburst that garnered widespread attention across multiple platforms.

The rapper was furious after Offset claimed during an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club‘ that he only applied for the support because Cardi was “asking for everything”. The popular radio show has been a platform for celebrity interviews and often generates significant controversy with its candid discussions.

“The fact that I’m waking up right now to see that this f****** and his f****** a** team – I know it’s not his team, I know it’s his b**** a** – gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this m*********** asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don’t be with my kids… Yo, you such a f****** p**** a***…” According to Hollywood Unlocked, she said during an X Spaces conversation. The platform has become increasingly popular for real-time celebrity discussions and unfiltered commentary.

“Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f****** slow. When you die, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, you gotta think of me.” The inflammatory statement quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking intense debates about celebrity relationships and public discourse standards.

“I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage, I feel like I’m tied up,” Cardi went on to claim. Celebrity divorces often involve complex financial arrangements due to the nature of entertainment industry income and shared business ventures.

Cardi – who filed for divorce in July – also insisted that Offset, [real name Kiara Cephus], is allowed to see their kids, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, whenever he wants. The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been under constant public scrutiny since they began their high-profile romance.

“Kiari is allowed to see my kids. [There] is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids,” she said. Child custody arrangements in celebrity divorces often become contentious due to demanding work schedules and geographic challenges.

“He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I’ve been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing – saying that I don’t be seeing my f****** kids.” The accusations reveal the personal struggles many divorced couples face when navigating co-parenting responsibilities while maintaining public images.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids, and you still haven’t seen them. You asking for spousal support because I’m trying to take the kids from you? The kids is always open to see you. It’s not my fault you don’t want to fly to New York.” Geographic distance often complicates custody arrangements for entertainers who maintain residences in multiple cities for work purposes.

The divorce proceedings have attracted significant media attention, as both performers are prominent figures in the hip-hop industry with substantial fan bases. Their relationship has been marked by public breakups and reconciliations throughout their marriage.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has achieved massive commercial success with Grammy Awards and platinum-selling albums. Her outspoken personality and social media presence have made her one of the most recognizable figures in contemporary hip-hop culture.

Offset, a member of the successful rap group Migos, has maintained a prominent solo career alongside his group work. The group has achieved significant commercial success and cultural influence in the hip-hop community over the past decade.

Legal experts note that spousal support requests in celebrity divorces often involve intricate financial considerations due to fluctuating income streams from entertainment careers. High-profile divorces typically require extensive documentation of assets, including music royalties, brand partnerships, and various business ventures.

The public nature of their dispute reflects a growing trend of celebrities using social media platforms to address personal matters directly with their audiences. This approach often generates immediate public reaction but can complicate legal proceedings when statements become part of the public record.

Family law attorneys generally advise against making inflammatory public statements during divorce proceedings, as they can potentially impact custody arrangements and financial settlements. Courts typically discourage public comments that could affect children’s wellbeing or influence legal outcomes.

The ongoing dispute between the former couple continues to dominate entertainment news cycles and social media discussions, highlighting the complex intersection of celebrity culture, family law, and public discourse in the digital era.