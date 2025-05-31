Honey Bxby takes over Times Square for EP release

New York, New York – May 30th, 2025 – Last night, the music industry converged at Planet Hollywood in Times Square to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of Honey Bxby’s latest EP, Raw Honey, presented by Rebirth Entertainment / ART@WAR / Warner Records.

The evening kicked off with a glamorous gold carpet affair, graced by a host of stars and influencers. Opening remarks by host Jamila Mustafa set the tone for an unforgettable night, as DJs DJ Lil Taj and Nyla Symone spun tracks from Raw Honey, keeping the energy high throughout the event.

Honey Bxby thanked her team and supporters. “This EP represents my growth, my scars, my beauty, and my chaos. Thank you for letting me be exactly who I am—with no filter, no sugarcoat, just Raw Honey,” said Honey Bxby, “None of this would be possible without my team, my fans, and my day-ones”

Attendees, including industry luminaries and fellow artists, were treated to an intimate glimpse into Honey Bxby’s musical evolution. Notable personalities in attendance included Zeddy Will, Scarlip, Lola Brooke, McPlayGT, Abby Jasmine, Esso, Hynaken, Nino Man, Neek Bucks, Queensflip from the Joe Budden Podcast, among others joined in celebrating Honey Bxby’s celebratory moment.

The evening was further elevated with a champagne toast courtesy of Belaire, and sponsored by Monster Energy, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of celebration and creativity.

Raw Honey is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering listeners a bold and unapologetic journey into Honey Bxby’s world. Featuring previously released hits like the sultry “3AM” ft. Toosii, the assertive “Think I Might,” and the infectious fan-favorite “Right On Time,” the EP showcases Honey Bxby’s unique blend of raw emotion, sensual lyricism, and empowered narratives.

For more information on Raw Honey and to experience the EP firsthand, visit: Raw Honey on all platforms.

Honey Bxby is reinventing R&B on her own terms. With unabashedly intimate lyrics and a bold personality, the New Jersey songstress singer injects rugged realness into the genre. “I’m like a rapper in a singer’s body,” she says. “You’re not gonna expect what comes out of my mouth and I live what I speak.” Honey continues her assertive journey with her Rebirth Ent./ART@WAR/Warner Records debut EP, Raw Honey, which invites fans to flip through the deeper, diaristic pages of her story. The boss chick the world met on 2023’s 3 Words, 8 Letters is still there, but her growth and versatility are on display over tender ballads, dancefloor anthems, and lushly modern musicality. One minute you’re lost in the subtly psychedelic guitar and sticky sweetness of her voice, and the next she’s lyrically roasting an ex-lover, then salting his wounds. Honey’s unfiltered approach started early. She’d spend hours studying introspective storytellers like Drake and Kehlani, and her producer father helped unlock her songwriting gift in sessions together. She sang for friends and posted covers, then burst out in 2023 with her viral “Touchin’,” which earned praise from Mary J. Blige and an official remix from Busta Rhymes — a full-circle moment as her song samples his ’90s hit, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” Honey subsequently dropped her first project, opened tours for Sexyy Red and Flyana Boss, and graced stages from BET’s Soul Train Awards to HOT 97 Summer Jam to Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. As she steps into her current era, Honey says, “I’m feeling more open, more confident, and definitely more selfish — in the best way.”