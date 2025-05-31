Issa Rae stars in new thriller ‘Good People, Bad Things’

Issa Rae, the multifaceted entertainer behind Insecure, is set to star in and produce the upcoming film Good People, Bad Things. The project represents a new venture for the Emmy-nominated actress, who will work through her production company Hoorae to bring this comedic thriller to life.

The announcement highlights Rae’s continued expansion beyond her initial success in television comedy, as she takes on both starring and producing responsibilities for this genre-blending project.

The Film’s Core Concept

Good People, Bad Things follows an overwhelmed woman who becomes lost in an infinite parking garage. As she navigates this seemingly endless space, she discovers she is not alone in this maze-like environment. The film promises to blend suspenseful elements with comedic moments, creating a unique viewing experience for audiences.

Director Ninian Doff will helm the project, bringing his distinctive storytelling approach to the script he has written. The parking garage setting serves as the primary location where the narrative unfolds, with Rae’s character facing both the challenge of finding her way out and confronting whatever else inhabits this space.

The plot structure allows for the exploration of themes around isolation and unexpected encounters, while maintaining the comedic thriller tone that defines the project.

Production Team and Financing

MRC is financing Good People, Bad Things, continuing their working relationship with Rae after her previous projects American Fiction and The Lovebirds. This collaboration demonstrates the studio’s confidence in Rae’s ability to carry projects across different genres and platforms.

Montrel McKay joins Rae as a producer on the film, while Sara Rastogi from Hoorae will serve as executive producer. The executive producer roster also includes Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi, each bringing their expertise to the project’s development and production phases.

Ninian Doff’s production company, Present Company Inc., is also involved in the project, with Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox contributing as producers. This collaborative production structure brings together experienced professionals from various aspects of the entertainment industry.

Issa Rae’s Recent Career Moves

Rae has been expanding her acting portfolio with diverse roles across different platforms. Her recent appearance in Netflix’s Black Mirror anthology series showcased her dramatic capabilities in the episode Hotel Reverie, where she starred alongside Emma Corrin and Awkwafina.

This role demonstrated her versatility as a performer, moving beyond the comedy realm where she first gained recognition. Good People, Bad Things continues this pattern of taking on projects that challenge her range while allowing her to maintain creative control through her production company.

The Hoorae production banner has become associated with projects that center authentic storytelling and diverse perspectives. By producing Good People, Bad Things, Rae ensures the film will reflect her creative vision while exploring the unique narrative that Doff has crafted.

Genre and Market Positioning

The comedic thriller genre presents opportunities for films that resist traditional categorization. Good People, Bad Things enters a market where audiences have shown increased interest in projects that blend different genres, particularly those that combine humor with suspenseful elements.

Rae’s involvement brings built-in audience interest to the project, given her established fanbase and cultural influence. Her presence in the film industry has grown significantly since her television success, making her attachment to projects a notable factor in their development and marketing potential.

The film’s concept of a woman trapped in an infinite parking garage offers a setting that can support both the comedic and thriller elements that define the project’s genre positioning.

Development Timeline

Good People, Bad Things remains in early development stages, with no official production start date or release timeline announced. The project is currently in the phase where script development and pre-production planning are taking place.

Fans of Rae’s work and those interested in comedic thrillers will need to await further announcements regarding when filming might begin and eventual release plans. The involvement of MRC as the financing studio suggests the project has the backing necessary to move through development phases.

Industry Context

Rae‘s career trajectory continues to demonstrate her strategic approach to project selection. From web series creator to HBO series star to feature film producer and performer, she has consistently chosen roles that expand her creative reach while maintaining her authentic voice.

Good People, Bad Things fits within this pattern, offering her the opportunity to explore thriller elements while maintaining the comedic sensibilities that have defined much of her work. The project also allows her to exercise creative control through her production role, ensuring the final product aligns with her artistic vision.

The film represents another step in Rae’s evolution as an entertainment industry figure who successfully balances creative and business interests while taking on projects that challenge both her abilities and audience expectations.