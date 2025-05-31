Urban Edge Network to broadcast HBCU All-Star Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (May 2025)– Urban Edge Network (UEN), a leader in live and on-demand sports content specializing in HBCU athletics, is thrilled to announce its live broadcast of the highly anticipated Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend. This monumental event will take place from May 29 to May 31, 2025, bringing national attention to the incredible talent and enduring legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

A Celebration of HBCU Athletics and Culture

The HBCU All-Star Weekend merges athletic excellence with rich cultural heritage, featuring both baseball and softball games alongside exciting fan experiences. The marquee events include the 5th Annual Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game at the cutting-edge Atrium Health Park in Kannapolis and the 3rd Annual Minority Softball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game at the historic Williams Dreams Field in Charlotte. Fans can also look forward to engaging experiences such as the Battle of the Bands, Pro Combines, and crowd-favorite Home Run Derbies.

“This unforgettable weekend will showcase some of the nation’s top student-athletes while celebrating the vibrant culture of HBCUs,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network. “We are proud to bring this premier event to a broader audience through our digital platforms. This exposure provides invaluable opportunities for talented athletes and inspires the next generation.”

Key Events Broadcast by Urban Edge Network

Urban Edge Network will broadcast these dynamic events live, ensuring nationwide access to this remarkable celebration of talent and heritage:

Thursday, May 29, 2025

○ Battle of the Bands, 7 PM EST

Friday, May 30, 2025

○ Pro Combine, 10 AM EST

○ Softball Fastest Race and Home Run Derby, 6 PM EST

○ Softball All-Star Game, 7:30 PM EST

Saturday, May 31, 2025

○ Baseball Fastest Race and Home Run Derby, 6 PM EST

○ Baseball All-Star Game, 7:30 PM EST

About Urban Edge Network

Urban Edge Network is dedicated to amplifying HBCU athletics, NAIA, NBA G-League and diverse sports programming across the nation. Through partnerships, state-of-the-art technology, and over 12,000 Digital Out of Home screens, Urban Edge Network creates high-quality content that inspires and entertains while fostering awareness and inclusion in sports.

About Minority Prospects Inc.

Minority Prospects Inc. is on a mission to empower and elevate minority baseball and softball athletes by offering unmatched opportunities for exposure, growth, and development. Through initiatives like Groundlevel Camps, All-American Games, and International Showcases, they provide a platform for athletes to connect with scouts, colleges, and professional programs.

Witness the legacy and future of HBCU athletics during this groundbreaking weekend, accessible to audiences nationwide thanks to Urban Edge Network.