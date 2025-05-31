Ventrice Stewart cherishes work at HBCU Elite HoopHer

For Ventrice Stewart, a former track star and lifelong sports aficionado from Fort Myers, Fla., joining HBCU Elite was a godsend. One of the programs, “Elite HoopHer,“ taps into her passion and aligns with her post-graduate collegiate studies in sports marketing and plans to venture into the business side of sports. This annual four-day, all-expense-paid camp specializes in elite training for female basketball players from HBCUs nationwide and introduces them to the multiplicity of sports-related careers.