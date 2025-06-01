5 steps to spring clean your finances of recurring fees

As the flowers bloom and the days get longer, spring inspires many of us to open the windows, sweep out the dust, and refresh our homes. But there’s one area that often gets overlooked: your finances.

Just like your closet accumulates clutter, your bank account might be quietly bleeding from unused subscriptions, hidden service fees, and recurring charges that no longer serve you. You’re not alone in this struggle.

It’s time for a financial spring cleaning — and your recurring fees are the perfect place to start.

They start innocently — a free trial here, a small monthly service there. But over time, recurring charges can drain hundreds, even thousands of dollars, from your account each year.

These “invisible” expenses sneak under the radar because:

They’re auto-billed and easy to forget

They’re small enough to seem harmless

They don’t require your permission each month

Over time, these fees can accumulate and create a significant financial burden. By identifying and eliminating them, you can experience a sense of relief and a lighter financial load.

Here are five steps to spring clean your finances of recurring fees.

1. Pull a 90-day bank and credit card statement review

Print or download your last three months of statements. Go line by line and highlight any recurring charges — monthly, quarterly, or annual. You may be surprised by what’s still active.

By identifying and canceling these unnecessary expenses, you can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars each year. This financial empowerment can bring a sense of control and confidence to your budget management.

2. Ask yourself: Do I use this — and is it worth it?

Be honest. If you haven’t used it in the last 30-60 days, it probably doesn’t deserve a place in your budget.

Ask:

“Is this adding value to my daily life?”

“Would I subscribe again today at this price? “

“ Is there a free or cheaper alternative?”

3. Cancel, consolidate or pause

Take immediate action:

Cancel anything unused

Consolidate similar services (do you need four streaming apps?)

Pause subscriptions you may want later (like seasonal memberships)

Bonus tip: Set calendar reminders for any trials or paused accounts so you’re won’t get caught off guard again.

4. Track future auto-renewals

Create a simple spreadsheet or use a budgeting app to list all your active subscriptions, including their renewal dates. That way, you’ll never be surprised by an annual charge again.

Apps like Truebill, which is now Rocket Money, or Monarch Money can also help track and cancel recurring fees.

5. Redirect Those Dollars

Every canceled fee is money back in your pocket. Take that amount and reassign it to:

Your rainy day fund

Debt repayment

Investments

A savings goal or treat

Small wins compound over time — $20 saved monthly is $240 a year. That’s real money.

Spring cleaning your finances isn’t just about saving money — it’s about taking control of your cash flow and being intentional about where your dollars go.

Recurring fees are like financial dust bunnies — they multiply when ignored. But with one focused sweep, you can free up your money and your mental space.

This season, don’t just clean out your closet — clean out your money habits, too.