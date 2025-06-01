Rihanna suffered a heartbreaking loss as her father, Ronald Fenty, passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 31. He was 70.

The news of Ronald Fenty’s passing comes days after the Fenty family gathered in an L.A. area hospital as the patriarch was battling an undisclosed illness, according to Page Six and other outlets.

The “Diamonds” singer has yet to make a public statement about her father.

Social media pays homage to Rihanna’s dad

Ronald Fenty, a native of the Caribbean island country of Barbados, is survived by his daughter, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her siblings, Rajad and Rorrey Fenty, from his relationship with their mother, Monica Braithwaite. Ronald Fenty also had children, Kandy, Samantha, and Jamie, from previous relationships.

This tragic setback comes as Rihanna is expecting her third child with life partner A$AP Rocky, né Rakim Myers. It seemed like just a few years ago, Fenty couldn’t contain his fatherly excitement when RiRi was expecting her firstborn, RZA, in 2022. He had wondered when his daughter would become a mother.

“I’m ecstatic,” he exclaimed to Page Six at that time. “Rihanna always said she wanted children; she loves kids. She’s going to be a good mom.” His anticipation and joy were palpable.

Fenty was ecstatic when Rihanna sent him ultrasound pics that had him “over the moon.” He gushed, “She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Fans offer condolences

The global community, including Rihanna and the music world, united on social media platforms like The Shade Room to express their collective sorrow over the singer’s loss.

“Oh no. Our condolences. Sending love and strength to Rihanna and her family.”

“Losing your dad is the worst pain ever. Sending her my love.”

“ Oh no, that’s such sad news to hear. My heart goes out to Rihanna and her family during this difficult time.”

“ So close to Father’s Day and a new grandbaby, my heart hurts for the family. “

“ while she’s pregnant too? Prayers to her family.”

“ 70 years is a life well lived. Praying for comfort and peace for Rihanna and her family as they navigate this loss. “

“h e didn’t even get to meet baby #3 yet; the lord has him protected in his hands. “

“I wouldn’t be surprised if her father and family name are the reason she named her beauty care company after. I bet they were close; this sucks. Let’s pray for them.”

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans during this difficult time. Your kind words mean the world to me.” “Hope Rihanna is getting a lot of love rn. May he rest in peace.”