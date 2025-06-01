Shock! Tyrese Haliburton didn’t win MVP for Eastern Finals

Instead of the storyline being the Indiana Pacers being in the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter century, it ended up being the fact that Tyrese Haliburton was snubbed for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

The Pacers thoroughly vanquished the New York Knicks, 125-108, to claim the Eastern crown in six games. Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder will take place this Thursday on ABC.

However, fans were buzzing about the Pacers’ best and most marquee player, Haliburton, after the MVP trophy went to teammate Pascal Siakam.

Tyrese Haliburton has superior numbers overall.

Many fans believe Haliburton was robbed after he averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game during the series. Moreover, Haliburton hit an improbable shot that helped the Pacers tie at the last second in Game 1, which they eventually won in overtime, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

In comparison, Siakam averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Some fans believe Tyrese Haliburton was cheated

“Robbed to Halliburton the MVP,” said one fan on the Facebook pages of “NBA on TNT” and “NBA on ESPN,” while a second person added, “Can’t believe Tyrese didn’t get ECF MVP.”

Others concurred, saying, “They cheated him out of the MVP.,” and “All that just to not get finals MVP.” A fifth person championed Haliburton, saying, “It may be Shai (Gilgeous Alexander of the OKC Thunder) in the West…but it’s Tyrese in the East.”

Other fans believe that Pascal Siakam deserved the honor

Not everyone was backing Haliburton, noting that Siakam scored over 30 points in three wins in the series, with one being a clutch 39-point performance in Game 2, which the team won in New York. He was also very efficient in the series, shooting under 50 percent just twice.

“Pascal deserved this,” one fan said. “Spicy P been putting in that work. It’s sad to see him leave Toronto, but Indiana has a gem. Works hard, humble, unproblematic. Drafted 27th, From D league champion to D league MVP to NBA championship. He was the most consistent in this series.”

A second fan said, “Glazing Tyrese when Pascal got the MVP (deservedly so), and he got skipped to talk during the trophy presentation, lol, but let’s talk about the 8 pts in the first half and the 13 in the second.”

Others agreed: