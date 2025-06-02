Cardi B’s shocking kids’ expenses amid divorce

The Grammy winner spills the tea on her massive monthly spending for three children

Cardi B just served up some serious reality tea about parenting costs that’ll make your jaw drop faster than her latest album. The Bronx bombshell recently spilled all the messy details about her astronomical monthly expenses for her three kids during her very public divorce drama with Offset. And honey, these numbers are absolutely wild.

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to break down exactly how much she’s dropping on her children every single month, and let’s just say it’s more than most people’s yearly salary. With Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and baby Blossom, 8 months, in tow, Cardi is proving that being a single mom in the spotlight comes with a price tag that would make your bank account weep.

The jaw-dropping monthly breakdown

Get ready to clutch your pearls because Cardi’s monthly kid expenses are absolutely insane. She’s shelling out a whopping $10,000 every month just for a personal driver to cart her little ones around town. That’s more than some people make in three months, but apparently that’s just the tip of the iceberg for this financial powerhouse.

But wait, there’s more. Kulture’s fancy private school education costs a staggering $45,000 per year, while little Wave’s preschool runs $35,000 annually. Both kids also get private tutoring sessions four times a week because apparently regular homework help just isn’t cutting it in the Cardi household.

The educational investments don’t stop there either. Kulture takes piano lessons at $300 per hour, three times a week. That’s nearly $4,000 monthly just for tickling the ivories. Wave isn’t left out of the extracurricular action either, participating in boxing classes that add even more zeros to mom’s monthly bills.

Childcare costs that’ll make you dizzy

The childcare situation is equally mind-blowing. Cardi employs her own cousin as Wave’s babysitter for a cool $3,000 per week. That’s $12,000 monthly just for one kid’s supervision. Baby Blossom has her own dedicated nanny earning $500 per shift, which adds up faster than you can say “money moves.”

And because apparently these kids eat like royalty, Cardi hired a personal chef who works a full 10-hour day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ensuring her children are fed gourmet meals throughout the day. The woman literally has a professional cook on payroll just for her family’s daily nutrition needs.

When you add up all these expenses, we’re talking about monthly costs that would make most celebrities think twice. But for Cardi, this is apparently just standard operating procedure for raising her trio of little ones in style.

The Offset drama that sparked everything

This whole financial transparency moment came after Offset had the audacity to request spousal support during their divorce proceedings. Cardi was absolutely not having it and decided to air out all the dirty laundry about who’s really handling the financial responsibilities in their household.

The Bronx-born artist made it crystal clear that she’s been footing every single bill while Offset has been largely absent from both financial and parental duties. She revealed that she purchased their family home entirely with her own money and accused her estranged husband of barely spending time with their children.

According to Cardi’s social media rants, Offset has only visited baby Blossom a handful of times since her birth and has repeatedly stood up their other children for planned visits. She painted a picture of a father who talks a big game but fails to show up when it actually matters.

The frustration was palpable as Cardi detailed how she’s been managing everything solo while Offset appears to be living his best life without shouldering his share of parental responsibilities. The timing of his spousal support request clearly struck a nerve with someone who’s already carrying the entire financial and emotional load.

Single mom life hits different

Cardi‘s situation perfectly illustrates the reality many single mothers face, just with significantly more zeros involved. The pressure of managing career demands while ensuring your children have everything they need is absolutely exhausting, regardless of your bank account balance.

Her willingness to share these intimate financial details demonstrates the frustration that builds up when one parent carries the entire burden while the other seems to coast by without consequence. The emotional toll of feeling unsupported while trying to maintain stability for your children is something countless parents can relate to.

The rapper’s transparency also highlights how expensive quality childcare, education, and activities can be when you’re committed to giving your kids the best possible opportunities. Every parent wants their children to thrive, but not everyone has the resources to make it happen on this scale.

Money talks, but actions speak louder

What makes Cardi‘s story particularly compelling is how it challenges typical assumptions about celebrity co-parenting arrangements. While many assume that wealthy couples easily split expenses and responsibilities, her experience shows that financial disparity and parental commitment issues exist at every income level.

Her decision to handle all these expenses independently while maintaining her career momentum showcases the incredible strength required to be a single parent in the public eye. The constant scrutiny adds another layer of pressure to an already challenging situation.

The fact that she’s managed to maintain this level of financial commitment while dealing with divorce proceedings and public drama speaks volumes about her priorities and determination. Her children’s well-being clearly comes first, regardless of the personal cost or public opinion.

This whole situation serves as a powerful reminder that being a successful single parent requires incredible sacrifice, planning, and dedication. Cardi B is proving that when it comes to her kids, no expense is too great and no challenge too overwhelming.