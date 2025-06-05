Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is under fire from NBA fans for viciously clowning current player Karl-Anthony Towns by saying he’s “built like a female.”
On his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, he told the others in the room that Towns, aka “KAT,” has the physical build of a WNBA star as he ripped KAT for being “soft” on the court. Arenas also blamed KAT for being the reason why the New York Knicks got throttled by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.
“It’s on KAT himself, it’s him. It’s his physical makeup, long legs, short torso, big a– feet. There’s nothing he can do,” Arenas yelled. “He’s built like a whole f—ing b—h. He’s built like a female. He’s built like a girl. He has girl hips. He’s like a full WNBA player.”
Arenas has viciously attacked Towns the past week, despite the fact that KAT averaged an impressive 24.8 points and 12.2 rebounds during the series against Indiana.
Some critics, including Arenas, blame KAT’s defensive lapses and immobility for why the Pacers were able to score with such regularity without much resistance.
The Athletic, for example, produced a report claiming that several Knicks players were discontented with KAT’s defensive efforts throughout the playoffs in general and against the Pacers specifically.
NBA fans and social media are in an uproar about what KAT could have possibly done to Arenas to be denounced with such venom. Many pointed out that KAT has had a better career than Arenas had when he played for the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic.
“KAT spent 9 seasons on what is historically one of the worst teams in North American sports and still has a higher career [winning] percentage than Gilbert Arenas. He is also a better person, which is a bonus,” a fan penned on X.
“Not that it matters, but I hope that Gilbert Arenas knows that Karl-Anthony Towns is a better basketball player than he was,” said another KAT defender.
“[Not going to lie,] if i’m KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns], i’m slapping the dog s–t outta gilbert arenas anywhere i see him next,” a third user said.
A fourth person surmised that “The problem with Gilbert Arenas is no one’s ever beat him up. He flaps his gums too much,” while a fifth questioned, “What did KAT ever do to deserve this type of dialogue? It’s disgusting.”