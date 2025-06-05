Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is under fire from NBA fans for viciously clowning current player Karl-Anthony Towns by saying he’s “built like a female.”

On his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, he told the others in the room that Towns, aka “KAT,” has the physical build of a WNBA star as he ripped KAT for being “soft” on the court. Arenas also blamed KAT for being the reason why the New York Knicks got throttled by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

“It’s on KAT himself, it’s him. It’s his physical makeup, long legs, short torso, big a– feet. There’s nothing he can do,” Arenas yelled. “He’s built like a whole f—ing b—h. He’s built like a female. He’s built like a girl. He has girl hips. He’s like a full WNBA player.”

Arenas has viciously attacked Towns the past week, despite the fact that KAT averaged an impressive 24.8 points and 12.2 rebounds during the series against Indiana.

Some critics, including Arenas, blame KAT’s defensive lapses and immobility for why the Pacers were able to score with such regularity without much resistance.

The Athletic, for example, produced a report claiming that several Knicks players were discontented with KAT’s defensive efforts throughout the playoffs in general and against the Pacers specifically.