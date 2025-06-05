DDG files restraining order against Halle Bailey

Rapper DDG has filed a restraining order against his former girlfriend Halle Bailey and is trying to prevent her from taking their son, Halo, out of the country.

DDG and Halle Bailey file restraining orders on each other

DDG’s legal filing in Los Angeles County comes weeks after Bailey had filed a restraining order against the Pontiac, Michigan-born DDG for allegedly abusing her physically on multiple occasions during their two-year relationship, according to Vulture magazine.

The 27-year-old emcee and YouTuber filed an emergency request to prevent Bailey from taking Halo on a vacation to Italy because she is allegedly emotionally unstable. Bailey has been candid about suffering from postpartum depression since the birth of their son.

DDG claims Halle Bailey is emotionally unstable

In the documents, DDG alleges Bailey presents an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.”

He also filed for a domestic violence restraining order, claiming he would be “without the protections of the Court and any emergency intervention mechanisms” if Bailey and their son are in another country.

DDG goes on to claim that during a vehement verbal altercation, Bailey took his gun and left the house with it. He claims he found her outside with the gun, “emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal.”

Halle Bailey’s own restraining order from last month

Bailey’s own restraining order petition claimed DDG allegedly slammed her face on a steering wheel, chipping her tooth, and even locked her out of her own home and broke her Ring camera.

Her application request was granted, and DDG, né Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was required to keep 100 feet from Bailey until June 4, which was the date of the scheduled court hearing.

At first, Bailey requested that DDG be denied any visitations with their son. She later amended the request to ask the court that DDG have supervised visitation with Halo for six hours a week in Los Angeles County. Additionally, Bailey wanted his visits to be overseen by a professional monitoring company and that he be prevented from taking Halo out of the metropolitan area.