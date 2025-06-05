NHS mobilizes Chicago for NeighborWorks Month

Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) of Chicago is rolling up its sleeves and calling on residents, corporate partners and community organizations to do the same. As part of its 50th anniversary and in recognition of National NeighborWorks Month, NHS is leading a citywide and suburban effort to beautify and revitalize communities throughout June.

With a mission rooted in building stronger neighborhoods through affordable housing and community development, NHS is planning a series of service events across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The initiative is part of the larger National NeighborWorks celebration, which highlights the transformative work done by more than 240 nonprofit affiliates across the country — each committed to helping families thrive through access to housing and community engagement.

“We’re inviting all to join us at any of these exciting service projects throughout the entire month as we celebrate 50 years of work in Chicago’s neighborhoods,” said Anthony E. Simpkins, president and CEO of NHS. “It is our tradition to make sure we reach all parts of the city and even the south suburbs, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he added.

NHS’s planned events will bring together volunteers, civic leaders and corporate supporters to participate in block cleanups, mural painting, garden revitalizations and beautification efforts. Each project reflects NHS’s commitment to grassroots transformation — restoring pride in neighborhoods, one block at a time.