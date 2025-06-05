NHS mobilizes Chicago for NeighborWorks Month

Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) of Chicago is rolling up its sleeves and calling on residents, corporate partners and community organizations to do the same. As part of its 50th anniversary and in recognition of National NeighborWorks Month, NHS is leading a citywide and suburban effort to beautify and revitalize communities throughout June.
With a mission rooted in building stronger neighborhoods through affordable housing and community development, NHS is planning a series of service events across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The initiative is part of the larger National NeighborWorks celebration, which highlights the transformative work done by more than 240 nonprofit affiliates across the country — each committed to helping families thrive through access to housing and community engagement.
“We’re inviting all to join us at any of these exciting service projects throughout the entire month as we celebrate 50 years of work in Chicago’s neighborhoods,” said Anthony E. Simpkins, president and CEO of NHS. “It is our tradition to make sure we reach all parts of the city and even the south suburbs, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he added.
NHS’s planned events will bring together volunteers, civic leaders and corporate supporters to participate in block cleanups, mural painting, garden revitalizations and beautification efforts. Each project reflects NHS’s commitment to grassroots transformation — restoring pride in neighborhoods, one block at a time.
Here’s a look at the upcoming NHS NeighborWorks Day events:
Auburn Gresham — South Side of Chicago
Location: 7900 S. Union Ave., Chicago, IL 60620
Date: Saturday, June 7
Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: Volunteers will gather for a large-scale block cleanup and beautification effort aimed at enhancing the curb appeal and safety of the neighborhood.
Humboldt Park — West Side of Chicago
Location: Kelly Hall YMCA, 824 N. Hamlin Ave., Chicago, IL 60651
Date: Saturday, June 14
Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: This event will focus on revitalizing the garden space, painting murals and cleaning up the surrounding area to create a more vibrant community environment.
Dolton — South Suburbs
Location: Municipal Fountain, 14030 Park Avenue, Dolton, IL 60419
Date: Saturday, June 14
Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: Volunteers will help rejuvenate the community garden and landscape the surrounding property, thereby transforming the public space into a neighborhood asset.
Each of these service events is open to the public, and NHS is actively encouraging individuals, families and community groups to join the efforts. The organization believes that sustainable community development begins with engagement and collaboration at the neighborhood level.
As part of the NeighborWorks network, NHS Chicago is backed by NeighborWorks America, a congressionally chartered nonprofit that provides support to community-based organizations nationwide. The network’s shared mission is to create opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and build resilient communities.
Funding for NHS’s NeighborWorks Month activities comes from a network of dedicated sponsors, with lead support provided by State Farm, a longtime partner in community-based initiatives.
This year’s cleanup and beautification campaign not only marks a half-century of NHS’s service to Chicago but also reinforces its forward-looking vision. As the organization reflects on its legacy, it remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering residents, investing in local assets and building the infrastructure for healthy, sustainable neighborhoods.
Neighborhood Housing Services continues to prove that when communities come together, transformation is possible — block by block, garden by garden, mural by mural.
For more information about how to participate or sponsor an event, community members are encouraged to call NHS at 773-329-4111.