TACTS honors Henrietta Lacks legacy in Chicago

On May 31, 2025, TACTS (The Association of Clinical Trial Services) hosted its Annual Health & Wellness Networking Social in recognition of National Clinical Trials Day. The event, grounded in advocacy, awareness and healing, brought together health leaders, community members and righteous contributors to celebrate the legacy of Henrietta Lacks and the ongoing fight for health equity.

Held under the theme “Our Connections Are Our Protections,” the gathering spotlighted the vital role Black women play in public health and clinical research. TACTS, a Black woman- and veteran-led nonprofit, has long stood at the forefront of community education around clinical trials, biomedical research and access to quality care for marginalized populations. This year’s event marked a significant milestone with the announcement of the Henrietta Lacks House of Healing opening in Chicago, a project co-founded by Lacks’ grandson, Mr. Alfred Lacks Carter, and public health leader Dr. Tonya Roberson.

Their presence brought both history and healing into focus, connecting Henrietta Lacks’ often-overlooked contribution to modern medicine with present-day efforts to serve and uplift the community. Henrietta’s cells — known as HeLa cells — have contributed to countless medical breakthroughs. Yet, for decades, her story was not told with the dignity it deserved. On Saturday, that silence was replaced with celebration, purpose and power.

The event blended networking with purposeful dialogue, inviting guests to reflect on the importance of collaboration in the health space. Attendees included public health professionals, medical researchers, community health workers and advocates committed to addressing systemic barriers in health care. Informative sessions and discussions highlighted issues such as biomedical literacy, research transparency and the urgent need to involve underrepresented communities in clinical trials.

Key to the event’s success was the recognition of Black women in public health — those who continue to serve as gatekeepers, educators and protectors of their communities. These “righteous contributors,” as TACTS calls them, were celebrated not just for their professional accomplishments, but for the trust they’ve built and the lives they’ve impacted.

TACTS emphasized that health data and clinical findings mean little without action. “Knowing the numbers doesn’t accomplish anything by itself,” a TACTS board member noted during the program. “The numbers have to be used — and that’s what we’re doing. We’re building trust, creating access and ensuring our people are part of the solution.”

Founded to bridge the gap between scientific research and community realities, TACTS continues to champion prevention, intervention and education — especially in the face of longstanding health disparities. From diabetes and hypertension to mental health and maternal mortality, their work centers the lived experiences of those too often ignored in public health strategies.

The event closed with a call for unity and forward movement. TACTS encouraged organizations, researchers and individuals to form new partnerships, uplift community voices and honor legacies like Henrietta Lacks — not only in name, but through tangible action.

The Health & Wellness Networking Social proved once again that healing is collective, and that when we connect, we protect. As the Henrietta Lacks House of Healing begins its journey in Chicago, TACTS remains firmly rooted in its mission: amplifying science through equity, honoring the past while building a healthier future.

Take a look at a few photos below.