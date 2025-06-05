Trump and Xi finally talk, will the trade wars end?

The phone rang at the White House Thursday morning, and for 90 minutes, two of the world’s most powerful leaders tried to untangle one of the messiest trade relationships on the planet. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping finally connected for their first substantial conversation since Trump took office, but if you were hoping for a breakthrough, well, let’s just say nobody’s popping champagne yet.

Think of it like that awkward phone call you have with someone after a big fight. You know the one where you’re both being polite but you can practically feel the tension crackling through the phone line. That’s essentially what happened when Trump and Xi got on the horn to hash out their differences.

The call that everyone saw coming

Chinese officials made it clear they weren’t the ones reaching for the phone first. Their foreign ministry stated the call happened at the White House’s request, which is diplomatic speak for “Trump called us, not the other way around.” The conversation started around 9 a.m. Eastern Time, and by the time it wrapped up, both sides had agreed to meet again soon, though nobody seems quite sure where or when.

Trump, never one to stay quiet about his diplomatic adventures, took to Truth Social to share his version of events. He kept the details sparse, mentioning only that trade dominated the conversation and that representatives from both countries would be meeting “shortly” at some location to be determined later. It’s like making dinner plans with friends but forgetting to actually pick a restaurant.

When frustration meets social media at 2 a.m.

Before we dive deeper into Thursday’s call, let’s rewind to Wednesday morning when Trump decided to share his feelings about China with the world. At 2:17 a.m., because apparently that’s when diplomatic insights strike hardest, Trump posted about his relationship with Xi Jinping.

He wrote about liking the Chinese president but called him “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH.” It was the kind of post that makes you wonder if someone should maybe take away world leaders’ phones after midnight. But it also revealed the mounting frustration behind the scenes as trade negotiations continued to stall.

The tariff rollercoaster nobody asked for

Picture this scenario. You’re playing a game where you keep raising the stakes, hoping the other person will blink first, but neither of you wants to back down. That’s essentially what’s been happening between the United States and China since Trump’s second term began.

The current situation has Chinese imports facing at least 30% tariffs when they cross into American territory. Now, before you start thinking that sounds reasonable, remember where we started. Trump had cranked those tariffs up to a punishing 145% before cooler heads supposedly prevailed.

The Geneva handshake that didn’t quite stick

Last month in Geneva, something magical seemed to happen. The two superpowers reached what they called a handshake agreement, which sounds way more casual than most international trade deals. This understanding led to both sides stepping back from the economic cliff they’d been dancing on.

China dropped its retaliatory tariffs on American goods from 125% down to 10%, while the United States pulled back from that 145% rate to the current 30%. For a brief moment, it looked like adults were back in charge of the playground.

When agreements fall apart faster than a house of cards

But here’s where things get interesting, and by interesting, we mean frustrating for everyone involved. Just when it seemed like progress was being made, Trump accused China of violating their Geneva understanding. He didn’t provide a detailed explanation of what exactly China had done wrong, which is like accusing someone of cheating at a game without explaining which rules they broke.

China, not to be outdone in the accusation department, fired back on Monday with their own claims that the United States wasn’t holding up its end of the bargain. It’s the international relations equivalent of “I know you are, but what am I.”

The blame game continues

During Thursday’s call, Xi Jinping apparently emphasized that China has been earnestly implementing the Geneva agreement. The Chinese side also requested that the United States revoke what they called “negative measures” against China. It’s diplomatic language, but the message is pretty clear. Both sides think the other isn’t playing fair.

What this means for everyone else

While Trump and Xi sort out their differences over expensive phone calls, the rest of the world watches nervously. Trade wars have a funny way of affecting everyone, even countries that aren’t directly involved in the main event.

American consumers are feeling the pinch through higher prices on everyday goods. Chinese manufacturers are scrambling to find new markets for their products. Meanwhile, other countries are trying to figure out whether this creates opportunities for them or just makes everything more complicated.

The meeting that might actually matter

The upcoming meeting between American and Chinese representatives could be more significant than Thursday’s phone call. Phone calls are great for breaking the ice, but real negotiations happen when people sit across from each other at a table. The location hasn’t been announced yet, but you can bet it won’t be a casual coffee shop conversation.

Reading between the diplomatic lines

What neither Trump nor Xi said during their call might be just as important as what they did discuss. The fact that this was their first major conversation since inauguration suggests both sides have been letting tensions simmer rather than addressing them head-on.

The timing also matters. This call happened after weeks of escalating rhetoric and trade measures, which means both leaders probably felt pressure to at least appear to be working toward a solution.

Looking ahead to more drama

The promise of a face-to-face meeting between representatives gives both sides a chance to reset their relationship, assuming they can agree on basics like where to meet and what to discuss. But given how quickly their last agreement fell apart, nobody should be surprised if this diplomatic dance continues for a while longer.

Trade wars rarely end with a single phone call, no matter how many minutes the conversation lasts. Thursday’s discussion at least proves that Trump and Xi are still talking, which is probably better than the alternative of not talking at all.

The world will be watching to see whether this latest attempt at diplomacy produces something more lasting than their previous handshake agreement, or whether we’re just witnessing another chapter in an ongoing economic soap opera between two superpowers who can’t seem to agree on much of anything.