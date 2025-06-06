Andre 3000 reminds us to pause and vibrate higher

Video credit: @chikinart

Forget the noise, the endless scroll and the pressure to keep up. There’s a different rhythm pulsing through Atlanta, one that whispers of stillness, introspection and unapologetic authenticity. At the heart of this resonant shift are two formidable forces: wellness advocate Tamiko Hope, an Atlanta native with Cartersville roots, and the enigmatic maestro, Andre 3000.

Rolling Out recently caught up with Tamiko Hope, a visionary who embodies what it means to lead with intuition, not trends. Her “freshness,” she explains, isn’t about chasing the next big thing, but about “how God leads me and how I’m feeling.” This innate guidance has led her from the pulsating beats of the music industry to the serene embrace of the wellness community.

Andre 3000: the flute, the city, the stillness

Hope offered a profound glimpse into this new wave of consciousness, sharing her experience at one of Andre 3000’s instrumental pop-up concerts. Picture the vibrant anticipation reminiscent of music’s “old days,” but instead of a stadium, it’s Metropolitan (formerly Stewart Avenue), a part of the city known for its grit, now bathed in the serene sounds of a flute.

Andre 3000’s presence, according to Hope, is nothing short of magnetic — “powerful and such a respectful aura.” The audience, captivated, responded in kind. In a world glued to screens, a rare sight unfolded: people captured moments, then instinctively lowered their phones, choosing to “really be in the moment.”

His performances, described by Hope as “sound meditation,” are grounding, fostering “intentional stillness.” It’s a “come as you are” vibe, where people find comfort on lawn chairs or the grass, allowing the music to cleanse “negative thoughts, negative energy” and usher them into a “state of flow.”

In a city that moves at lightning speed, Andre 3000 is “inviting Atlanta to pause,” shifting us from autopilot to present awareness, allowing us to “respond” rather than “react” and truly hear our inner voice above the external clamor.

The Radical Reflection Deck: your personal pause button

This profound appreciation for stillness finds its perfect partner in Tamiko Hope’s “Radical Reflection Deck.” This 50-card deck, brimming with introspective questions, is designed to help you “get to know the version of yourself right now.”

Hope beautifully draws a parallel between her deck and Andre 3000’s instrumental music: both serve as “gentle disruption.” Like wordless music, the deck invites you to “be present, to be still, to observe.” It’s a catalyst for transparency, whether used for personal journaling or fostering deeper connections.

The deck’s genesis sprung from a surprisingly simple yet profound question Hope couldn’t answer: “what I enjoyed doing outside of work for fun.” This realization sparked a quest for self-knowing, affirming the importance of being “rooted and grounded in who you are” to live intentionally.

The resonant rise of sound healing

The growing fascination with sound bathing and meditative instrumentation isn’t a fleeting trend; it’s a societal response to an undeniable need for calm. Hope’s personal journey speaks to a collective longing for natural pathways to peace.

In a world brimming with “so much going on personally, professionally,” people are actively “looking for ways to calm their nervous system.” Sound healing offers an accessible way to “transform and transcend” into a nurtured space. Sound, with its universal language echoing from our mother’s womb, provides that anchoring.

Radical self-knowing: the evolved definition

For Tamiko Hope, “radical reflection” is the ability to “take the time to again get to know myself.” Witnessing Andre 3000’s intentional and humble approach has solidified Hope’s own understanding of radical self-knowing. It’s a powerful reminder to constantly “evolve” and “grow.”

As a sound bath facilitator, his performances have fueled her commitment to “continue to develop my craft.” She credits him for using his platform to illuminate the path to wellness and authentic living. “I don’t think anybody could have done it how he’s done it,” she states.

In a world clamoring for our attention, Tamiko Hope and Andre 3000 are creating a deep, resonant hum that invites us all to tune in, slow down and discover the radical power of knowing ourselves.