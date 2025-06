Candace Washington, Restorative Minds Therapeutic and Wellness Services, serves as a production therapist on movie sets, providing mental health support to cast and crew. Her role, helping cast and crew members maintain their emotional equilibrium during filming, has gained attention in the wake of high-profile cases such as Heath Ledger’s death following his portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight, and Michael B. Jordan’s reported mental health struggles after filming Black Panther.