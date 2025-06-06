David Castañeda is the man behind “Ballerina’s” mystery

Ahead of “Ballerina’s” brutally elegant action-thriller’s blockbuster premiere this Friday, David Castañeda discusses his emotionally-charged role as Javier, merging his quietly cultivated creative passions with the relentless physical demands of the shadowy John Wick universe.

He’s an actor who brings a scorpio’s intensity to the screen, unwinds with a paintbrush, and finds comfort in the authentic Mexican sopes and ceviche of his heritage. And tomorrow, David Castañeda steps into the world of “Ballerina,” one of the biggest movies of the year.

Fans know Castañeda’s on-screen agility, but many would be surprised to learn his journey with choreographed movement didn’t start with fight training, but with salsa lessons for his sister’s quinceañera, an early foundation of rhythm and discipline that now serves him in a world of stylized action. It’s this blend of creative soul and physical readiness that makes him one of today’s most compelling talents. As he closes one major chapter of his career, he steps into another, promising a performance that will be central to the very heart of the “Ballerina” story.

In a recent conversation, Castañeda opened up about this pivotal career moment, the surprising realities of entering such a legendary franchise, and what he hopes audiences will remember about his character long after the credits roll.

On the conclusion of “The Umbrella Academy” and his next chapter

With a beloved series wrapping up, the future is an open canvas for any actor. When asked what kinds of roles or genres he’s eager to explore as he moves into new projects like “Ballerina,” Castañeda expressed that “…the role chooses him…”

On the most surprising aspect of entering the “John Wick” saga

The ‘John Wick’ series became legendary by defining two things: its brutal, hyper-kinetic ‘gun-fu’ and its incredibly detailed world of assassins. Castañeda shared that the most unexpected part of the process wasn’t the physical demand, but the meticulous level of detail and the almost reverent atmosphere on set.

On what he hopes audiences take away from “Ballerina” and his character, Javier

“Ballerina” promises to expand the “John Wick” narrative, exploring its themes of revenge and consequence through a new lens. Castañeda’s character, Javier, is reportedly the key to the entire backstory of the vengeful assassin played by Ana de Armas. When asked what he wants fans to take away from his contribution, his focus was on the human element at the core of the spectacle.

On how his film direction background influences his acting on a large scale

Before his acting career took off, Castañeda studied film direction, a skill that provides him with a unique perspective on set. He elaborated on how this understanding of the entire filmmaking machine informs his performance, especially on a massive production like “Ballerina.”

As David Castañeda gracefully navigates this transition, it’s clear he brings a thoughtful and dedicated approach to every project he undertakes. His role as Javier is poised to be a memorable and crucial part of the “John Wick” universe, adding a new dimension of heart to the celebrated franchise.

The curtains rise for “Ballerina” in theaters across the country this Friday, June 6.