Fresh Friday: Lil Wayne, Lil Simz and Joey Purp drop heat

New Music Friday: June 6, 2025 — Major Drops from Lil Wayne, Little Simz, Joey Purp and More

Hip-hop and R&B heat up with big releases this week

It’s the first Friday of June, and that means a fresh batch of hip-hop and R&B albums and singles are here to energize your playlists. From a legendary series continuation to powerful international voices, this week’s drops cover a wide sonic spectrum. Here’s a look at what’s new

Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI

Lil Wayne returns with Tha Carter VI, the latest in his acclaimed series that’s helped define his legacy. The album features a broad range of collaborations, including MGK, Wyclef Jean, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and even Bono. Wayne also kicks off his “Tha Carter VI Tour” tonight at Madison Square Garden, setting the stage for a summer of celebration and lyrical dominance.

Little Simz – Lotus

UK lyricist and visionary Little Simz unveils Lotus, a conceptual and emotionally rich project packed with sharp writing and genre-bending production. Featuring guest spots from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly. Simz continues her streak of bold, boundary-pushing work with a soundscape as textured as her storytelling.

Joey Purp & Thelonious Martin – Champagne Seats

Chicago’s Joey Purp teams up with acclaimed producer Thelonious Martin for Champagne Seats, a collaborative EP blending luxurious jazz-rap vibes with streetwise commentary. The project is a nod to Chicago’s duality—gritty and graceful—and highlights the chemistry between two of the city’s most versatile artists.

Cypress Hill & The London Symphony Orchestra – Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall

In a genre-crossing collaboration, Cypress Hill joins forces with the London Symphony Orchestra to reimagine their iconic Black Sunday album. This live recording captures a truly unique fusion of classic hip-hop and orchestral arrangements, bringing new life to legendary tracks like “Insane in the Brain” and “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.”

Jacquees & DeJ Loaf – Fuxk a Friendzone 2: Deluxe

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf expand their 2024 collaboration with a deluxe edition of Fuck a Friendzone 2. The new tracks amplify the chemistry between the two artists as they explore love, situationships, and vulnerability with melodic hooks and sleek production.

Cynthia Erivo – I Forgive You

Award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo makes a bold R&B debut with I Forgive You. The project highlights her vocal range and emotional intensity, delivering a deeply personal narrative that bridges gospel, soul, and contemporary R&B. It’s a powerful step forward in her evolution as a multidimensional artist.

With summer just around the corner, these releases offer a perfect soundtrack for your weekend—and beyond. Whether you’re riding with Wayne, vibing with Simz, or relaxing with Cynthia, today’s drops remind us that the genres of rap and R&B continue to expand, evolve, and electrify.

Stream them now and stay tuned for next week’s round of heat.