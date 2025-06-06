How Victoria Vann brought Juneteenth to Illinois town

In the summer of 2022, Victoria Vann made history in the village of Westchester, Illinois, when she organized the community’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration. As a newly elected village trustee, Vann saw an opportunity to bridge cultural recognition with civic engagement in a community that has undergone significant demographic changes over the past century.

Now, as Westchester prepares to celebrate both Juneteenth and its 100th anniversary as an incorporated village, Vann reflects on the journey from a community that once had deed restrictions preventing sales to people of color in the 1930s to one that now features multiple elected officials of color working together to build an inclusive future.

Vann, who founded the Eugene Baker Joy Vann Memorial Scholarship Foundation to support diverse learners, brings a unique perspective to community leadership. Her foundation honors her grandfather, one of the first Chicago Cubs players who helped bring Ernie Banks to the team and later became the first African American baseball manager in the Professional League, and her mother, the first African American woman to serve as Union President for Local 512 at American Airlines.

In this conversation, Vann discusses the significance of cultural celebration, the evolution of community advocacy and how she’s working to ensure that every voice in Westchester is heard and valued.

This year’s Juneteenth fest marks both a national day of liberation and Westchester’s 100th anniversary. What does it mean to you to bring these two moments together in a single celebration?

It’s impactful. It’s meaningful. Westchester has been around for a hundred years, and as of 2022 Westchester started celebrating Juneteenth celebration because I brought it to the village of Westchester as the trustee for the village of Westchester.

Now that we’re entering into our [100th year] of being incorporated, and now having Juneteenth as one of our standing celebrations, it’s a true reflection of how far Westchester has developed and has come, and how we are now not only celebrating diversity, but being able to begin to practice equity and inclusion.

You led the first Juneteenth celebration in Westchester. What inspired you to start it? And how have you seen it grow and resonate with the community since then?

I was [a] newly elected official, first time ever running for office, and believe it or not, I was elected and I was traveling to other Juneteenth celebrations in the Proviso Township area because I am a huge advocate [for] cultural activities, cultural education, and definitely what you would call black excellence and what that looks like. It dawned on me like I’m celebrating my culture in other communities where I know that in my community that I was elected for and represent because I was elected, there’s some representation there. Why are we not doing that in my community? That’s when it dawned on me like, Hey, we’re doing this.

I was maybe a month into office, and I called President Rebo, who’s the president now of the village of Westchester, and [I] basically was like, Hey, we’re doing some sort of celebration ceremony to honor Juneteenth. He was like, okay, because I think we’re gonna raise the flag. We’re gonna do something. And it was like maybe 2 weeks.

I had to put everything together before the actual June 19th hit, and I thought the easiest and most impactful event to do was to do a flag raising ceremony. I bought the Juneteenth flag, and gathered everybody together in the community, and other elected officials came out and we raised the first time ever in the village of Westchester, the Juneteenth flag that flew in front of the village hall.

Why that’s important is because, as of [the] 1930s there was a deed restriction in place where residents couldn’t sell their home to persons of color in the village of Westchester; the village of Westchester has come extremely far.

And there was a time where, there was conversation of is the village of Westchester ready for a person of color, [an] African American person, to be in an elected seat, to now having, three or four elected officials now that have [served] in an elected seat, helping to govern the village of Westchester. We’re coming, and like again, we’ve come far, and we’re continuing to grow.

It was instrumental, because I literally heard residents saying finally, I see myself in this community. Finally, I feel like I have a voice in this community. Finally, I feel like I’m a part of this community and feel respected in this community that I love and purchased a home here and raised my kids here.

It’s more than just a raising of the flag and things of that nature. It hits home. It’s more of [an] evolution of who we are as African Americans. And we’re celebrating our culture. We’re letting everyone know that we’re here in the village of Westchester and our culture matters, and we want to be seen and heard; we want to be treated fairly. That’s what’s happening now.

I’m really honored to serve alongside President Rebo because he was totally for it. He could have been against it. He was totally for it, has been completely supportive, and [so] has the village staff. I’m really honored to be able to work with individuals that believe in the mission as much as I do.

The village itself has become more diverse in recent years, with a significant Black population. How has that shift shaped your advocacy work and the kinds of initiatives you’ve prioritized as a village trustee?

What I wanted to do was, do what I’ve always been doing, which has always been advocating for the voiceless, advocating for those who are underserved, underrepresented, marginalized communities. And that didn’t change when I got elected. I just thought that now I need to use this platform to build that out more in the village, that we could begin to not only just be neighbors, but now we can begin to really learn from one another and grow in a more inclusive community.

In doing that, it takes a lot of education, because one thing I didn’t want to do was just [to] force feed education, cultural education, that never goes well when you force someone into your culture, or whatever, and vice versa.

That’s with anybody. You have to meet people exactly where they are. My approach shifted a little bit because I had to step back and start to really begin to educate and model what I was actually trying to demonstrate in the community.

Making sure that I highlighted African Americans or Latinos, or Asian Americans in the community doing great work or having events that were more cultural events that were around education, while celebrating the standard American history events like the 4th of July, things of that nature.

And meeting people around veteran issues because those issues relate to anybody regardless of race, gender [or] class. If you’re a veteran, you’re a veteran. You fought for this country that we can enjoy the freedoms and liberties that we have now as Americans, and using those platforms to bring everybody together helps us to begin to learn from one another, to respect one another, and it begins to break down some of the stereotypes, or maybe implicit biases that were there.

When you actually take time and say I’m here for the community, then people show up for you because they understand you’re here for everyone, and that’s really what my goal is. But I am very much unapologetically [an] African American woman, and I don’t waver from that. I understand that at the end of the day that it’s going to take a whole village of us to come together to be able to support one another and grow this community to the capacity that we want it to grow to.

In short, my strategy has been, let’s focus on the community, regardless of what nationality or ethnicity they are. Once you do that work and you focus on the community, everything else just kind of [falls into place]. Whatever we have a common invested interest in, we all want a nice home. We want to send our kids to good schools.

We want to feel safe; we want to make sure that the community that we’re in is safe. We want to be able to provide for our family. Those are all essential needs that, regardless of race, class or gender, we all want. And we start from that baseline. Then we can move forward together on other issues. And that’s kind of been my approach. What’s the common denominator?

The freedom walk and the flag ceremony are powerful symbols. Can you speak to their significance, and how they set the tone for the entire celebration?

The freedom walk is significant because it represents what happened [on] June 19th when the slaves [realized] that they were free; they did essentially a freedom walk, and walked off the plantation into Galveston, and then [asked for confirmation like], are we? Is this true, and saw the notices and realized this is true, and went to go celebrate at a church. Because that’s where African Americans [gather].

We gather at churches. And the freedom walk represents that; it’s very much historical and linking the purpose and the reason behind that freedom walk. When I have the freedom walk here in the village of Westchester, we’re literally walking through the community of all nationalities, chanting unity, celebrating freedom, celebrating liberty, and walking to the village hall to raise the Juneteenth flag.

As a mom, a community leader and a founder of a foundation supporting diverse learners, what legacy do you hope to leave both through this event and your work in Westchester?

The legacy that I [hope that] I’m leaving, because I’m very conscious of that, and intentional, is that I want to make sure — I’m a mother first of a young, beautiful, handsome 13-year-old football player, and I’m a proud football mom, and I know that unfortunately, a lot of our African American men, boys are targeted. There’s been a lot of injustice done to the African American community in general, particularly our African American men.

What I would hope is that the legacy that I’m leaving is that I’m leaving a legacy to show my son and other kids that look like my son that they too, can fight against all odds. Do not give up. You have a voice; tell your story; be proud of who you are and where you come from, and make sure that you give back.

Make sure that you are a part of the community that you not only live in, but that you serve; get involved; become a civic leader. Make sure that the person next to you is doing well, just like you are.

That is what I would want. I want to make sure that my son realizes that when I created that foundation I also made sure I had him in mind that he could understand his family legacy, and where he comes from, that he could stand on my shoulders, and then be better than I was, and continue on to pursue greatness, and whatever that looks like for him in that capacity. And I want that for all of our kids. Honestly, all of our kids.

How can people learn more about what you’re doing and the Juneteenth event, and anything else that’s happening in Westchester?

There’s two ways you can look at it. I’m on social media all the time, not by choice, because I really like to Netflix it out and just chill. But this role has got me having to be here. But anyway, Facebook, it’s really my first and last name, Victoria Vann, and also you could go to my trustee page, which is Village of Westchester trustee, Victoria Vann, and then on [Instagram]. It is the Scholarship Fairy, because I issue scholarships for diverse learners through my foundation.

It’s the Eugene Baker Joy Vann Memorial Scholarship Foundation in honor of my grandfather, Eugene Baker, who was [a] Chicago Cubs [player], one of the first Chicago Cubs players. He actually helped to bring in Ernie Banks, and then he became the first African American baseball manager for the Professional League, and that was under [the] Pittsburgh Pirates, and my mother was the first African American woman to be Union President for Local 512, which is [the] American Airlines Union.

Advocacy and fighting for people — that’s in my blood. What I decided to do is to open up a foundation in their honor and provide scholarships to diverse learners. And those are [people who] just simply [learn] differently. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have a learning disability or anything like that. It just means that, maybe you want to be an artist. You don’t want to be a doctor; you learn a little more creativity.

But you want to go, and pursue some sort of trade or college or university education. My foundation helps to sponsor that. And we do have a bullying prevention program and celebrate unsung heroes.

The Scholarship Fairy on the Gram. You can find me there either under the Scholarship Fairy or V2, and then that’s pretty much it. Or you could go to the Eugene Baker Joy Vann website: https://www.ebjv.org; you can learn more about the organization there as well, and also apply for scholarships.