Artful ATL how the city’s scene is pouring from the heart

In a city where creativity spills from every block, Artful ATL is putting a fresh stamp on what it truly means to celebrate Atlanta’s ecosystem. This isn’t just another gallery night with champagne and polite applause—this is a space designed by artists for artists, and it’s got ATL written all over it.

Dubbed the “first inaugural event,” Artful ATL is the culmination of 15 years of behind-the-scenes work championing Atlanta’s creatives. What began as casual support and community building has evolved into a deliberately intentional platform—one where artists are not just on display but financially empowered.

Full of Art—and Full of Heart

The name says it all. “Artful ATL” isn’t just a brand; it’s a way of life. As the founders, George and Esohe Galbreath, put it: “We are all full of art. We’re all full of creativity.“ The mission? To amplify emerging voices and ensure that Atlanta artists are celebrated as the rock stars they truly are. No more starving in the shadows—this is about being seen, valued, and paid.

A Rare Model Where Artists Keep Artists

Ask any artist, and they’ll tell you that in most art events, the money gets sliced up long before it hits the creator’s hands. Artful ATL flips that script.

Michael Johnson, a standout vinyl portrait artist, breaks it down: “This one is significant because the artists keep artists, and that’s usually not the same. It’s usually we gotta split the money.”

At Artful ATL, artists host the event for one another. They curate it, they control it, and most importantly—they keep the bag. That alone makes it one of the most important art events in the city.

A Space Atlanta Has Been Thirsty For

As Johnson puts it, Artful ATL isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. “Artful ATL is necessary,“ he says, and judging by the packed house, the community agrees. For too long, Atlanta’s artists have needed an outlet where they can showcase, sell, and be celebrated without compromise.

In this space, the art isn’t an afterthought. It’s the headline.

Power Couple Behind the Vision

The heartbeat of Artful ATL is the dynamic husband-and-wife team of George and Esohe Galbreath—two talents whose combined genius is building something that will outlive trends.

George Galbreath brings two decades of artistry and art education to the table. His mission shifted when his wife encouraged him to move beyond his studio and into the community, ensuring the work reached the public and impacted lives.

Esohe Galbreath is a dynamic entrepreneurial leader with a diverse background in engineering, finance, and logistics. But her drive comes from a deeply personal place: “We try to be the that I wish my mom had had when we were growing up. “ That means creating structures that allow artists to thrive—not just survive.

Together, their vision is ecosystem-based. They work with everyone, from high school students on the South Side to emerging artists to seasoned collectors, helping all parties understand the art world and their role in it.

Michael Johnson: Turning Records Into Art

Johnson’s work embodies the type of innovation Artful ATL attracts. Known for his vinyl portraits—stunning pieces crafted from old records and CDs (and occasionally even basketballs)—he turns icons of sound into visual statements.

For him, Artful ATL is “the best show of the year.“ The level of talent in the room forces every artist to bring their A-game. “You got to step the game up if you want to enter a room like this.”

An ATL Legacy in the Making

Artful ATL is more than an event; it’s a cultural cornerstone being laid right now. It’s a space where artists are empowered, collectors are educated, and the whole city gets to witness the brilliance bubbling just beneath the surface.

As the energy of Atlanta continues to redefine what’s possible in art, fashion, film, and music, Artful ATL stands as a shining example of what happens when we pour intention, creativity, and heart into our culture—and keep it in the hands of the creators.

Related stories on RollingOut.com: