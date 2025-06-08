Cardi B surprises youth at Stefon Diggs’ football camp

NFL star wide receiver Stefon Diggs brought some firepower to his Diggs Deep Foundation Presents Second Annual Diggs Day Youth Football Camp at the University of Maryland – SECU Stadium, including hip-hop icon Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs invites big names to his football camp

Quite naturally, Diggs would have his brother, star cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys, make a star appearance at the camp in College Park, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. Also, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made an appearance at the camp that was designed to give the impressionable teens and prepubescents a “comprehensive football experience.” The camp is designed to instill good sportsmanship, skill, growth, and camaraderie.

Cardi B visits her boyfriend’s football camp at his alma mater

However, it took the young football campers, aged 6 to 16, by surprise when Stefon Diggs’ famous girlfriend, hip-hop superstar Cardi B, showed up unexpectedly.

Michael Locksley, the head football coach for the Terrapins, posted a picture with Cardi on social media. “Welcome to #Terpsville @iamcardib @TerpsFootball #DiggsDay #Stef #Elevate,” he captioned the post.

Stefon Diggs’ details his football camp

According to the Diggs Day website, the New England Patriots’ newest wide receiver said the following:

“All-Pro NFL and 4x Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is proud to host his second annual Diggs Day Youth Football Camp at his alma mater, the University of Maryland. Throughout the one-day camp, Stefon Diggs and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper-to-coach ratio,” reads the statement.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an ‘athlete appearance.’ The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted together after divorce filing

As most pop culture observers are aware, Cardi B has been dating Offset’s brother, Diggs, since filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, for the third and final time in September 2024, marking the end of 2025.

Rumors of a Cardi B-Diggs romance began in October 2024 after the two were spotted at a nightclub together. Speculation was ratcheted up when the two stars were spotted by amateur paparazzi exiting their luxury SUV and entering a ritzy hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., late on Valentine’s Day.

Cardi, 32, made the relationship Instagram official when she posted a video of herself aboard a yacht twerking in a tiny bikini in front of Diggs, 31, who was shirtless and playfully smacking her ample derriere as friends cheered them on.