Hooters on Peachtree closes after 22 years in Atlanta

After two decades as a cultural fixture in downtown Atlanta, the iconic Hooters on Peachtree has officially shut its doors. With changing times, bad press, and economic shifts, this closing marks the end of an era.

After 22 years of serving wings, beer, and ATL energy, the Hooters on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta has officially closed its doors.

Known not just as a place to eat but also as a cultural touchpoint, this Hooters was part of the rhythm of Atlanta—mentioned in songs, featured in music videos, and once a go-to pregame or post-event hangout spot.

A notice on the building now directs customers to the remaining Atlanta-area locations in Jonesboro and Cobb Parkway. Still, something is missing from the heart of Peachtree.

Hooters on Peachtree wasn’t just a sports bar; it was a destination. For many in the city, especially during the early 2000s and 2010s, it was a location you would pull up to after a Hawks game, before a night out, or simply because you were downtown and needed somewhere familiar. With its distinctive orange branding and famous uniforms, it was a recognizable landmark amidst the city’s ever-changing skyline.

A Fixture in Atlanta Culture

If you’ve lived in Atlanta long enough, you probably remember a time when this Hooters was referenced in rap lyrics or when a Hooters girl you knew ended up in a music video. Artists like Ludacris, Young Jeezy, and even Migos have made passing references to the restaurant in interviews and songs. The Hooters brand was never shy about leaning into pop culture, and in Atlanta, it became a part of it.

But over time, the appeal began to wear thin. Not just in Atlanta but nationwide.

Behind the Brand Decline

Hooters has struggled for years to stay relevant in a dining landscape that has shifted toward fast-casual options, healthier menus, and evolving social norms. According to Restaurant Business Magazine, the chain has quietly closed dozens of locations since the pandemic began, with more shuttered in the last five years due to a combination of real estate costs, declining sales, and a brand that no longer resonates with younger customers.

In 2020, Hooters’ parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and while restructuring efforts were made, the damage had already begun. The restaurant chain also faced public backlash following a controversial episode of “Undercover Boss,” where executives were criticized for allowing a toxic and sexist work culture to go unchecked. That episode went viral for the wrong reasons and sparked conversations about outdated branding and poor management practices.

Combine that with inflation, rising labor costs, and economic uncertainty, and you have a recipe for closures—especially in urban areas where overhead is high.

What This Means for Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta has undergone significant evolution over the past two decades. New condos, creative office spaces, and more upscale dining options have shifted the city’s core. Yet, Peachtree Street’s Hooters had always remained a staple through it all.

Its closing represents more than the end of a restaurant. It’s part of a larger shift in the city’s energy and economic makeup. Where once stood an Atlanta classic, we’re now left wondering what comes next. Will it be another chain? A mixed-use development? Or will the space sit empty like so many other downtown storefronts?

For longtime residents and those who came up during the ATL club era, it’s a little nostalgic. Whether you loved the wings, the scenery, or the sports bar energy, Hooters on Peachtree held memories for many.

A Lesson in Branding and Relevance

The closure of Hooters on Peachtree also serves as a lesson in how brands must adapt or risk becoming irrelevant. Gen Z and younger millennials are prioritizing different values, including healthier food, inclusive environments, and authenticity. The restaurant that once marketed itself with a wink and a wing could no longer keep up with the times.

As we say goodbye to this downtown institution, it’s clear that the Atlanta dining and cultural scene is moving forward. And while nostalgia hits hard, the streets constantly evolve.