ICYMI: Cardi B, Munson Steed win big at 2025 ASCAP Awards

It was a night of significant wins and musical milestones as ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) announced the winners of the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards—and the stars did not disappoint.

Kendrick Lamar’s explosive anthem, “Not Like Us,” took home the coveted titles of R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year and Rap Song of the Year. Co-written by Mustard and published by Pay DJ Mustard and Sony Music Publishing, the track has made serious waves in music history. Not only did it top the Billboard Hot 100, but it also became the first rap song ever to spend 52 consecutive weeks on the chart. Released in May 2024, “Not Like Us” remains at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and has surpassed the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify.

Another highlight of the evening? Cardi B was honored with the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. Known for her bold presence and undeniable impact, Cardi’s recognition celebrates her influence as a creator and cultural changemaker. She also snagged a Rhythm & Soul Award for her track “Enough (Miami).”

This isn’t Cardi’s first moment in the ASCAP spotlight—back in 2020, she made history as the first woman to win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year two years in a row. Add to that a collection of 8 ASCAP Pop Music Awards and an astounding 23 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, and you’ve got a queen with serious pen power. She accepted her latest honor from Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP’s Executive Vice President and Head of Creative Membership, at a private VIP celebration in Los Angeles.

OZ, the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Swiss hitmaker, took home ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year for his chart-dominating contributions, including “First Person Shooter“ (Drake), “Lovin On Me“ (Jack Harlow), and “I KNOW ?“ (Travis Scott).

On the gospel front, “That’s My King“ by CeCe Winans was named Gospel Song of the Year. The uplifting track was co-written by Taylor Agan and Kellie Besch and published by a team that includes Bridge Worship, CURB|Word Music Publishing, Essential Music Publishing, and other music publishers.

We can’t close this publication without celebrating our publisher and CEO, Munson Steed, who served as a producer alongside Charles Jenkins and J. White Did It, with Lil’ Ronnie and Xavier Wright as executive producers, on Koryn Hawthorne’s award-winning track “Look At God,” which took home Most Performed Gospel Song of the Year.

In the publishing world, Sony Music Publishing was crowned Publisher of the Year for its contributions to some of the year’s biggest tracks:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) “ – Shaboozey

“Million Dollar Baby “ – Tommy Richman

“Enough (Miami) “ – Cardi B

“BAND4BAND” – Central Cee & Lil Baby

“ Yeah, Glo! “ – GloRilla

“Saturn “ – SZA

“Get It Sexyy “ – Sexyy Red

“Texas Hold ‘Em “ – Beyoncé

“Made for Me “ – Muni Long

“Residuals “ & “Sensational “ – Chris Brown

A few more standout creators took home trophies, including:

21 Savage ( “ Prove it, ” “Redrum, ” “Surround Sound”)

Offset (“Worth It”)

Lil Uzi Vert (“Everybody”)

Tee Grizzley (“IDGAF”)

Playboi Carti (“Carnival, ” “Fe !N , ” “Timeless”)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard (“In the Room”)

Tye Tribbett (“Only One Night Tho”)

The 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards didn’t just celebrate songs—it celebrated culture, community, and the creative firepower shaping the sound of today and tomorrow.