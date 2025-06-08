Kenya Moore hints at return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Reality TV icon Kenya Moore has spoken up following her conspicuous absence from the taping of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion season 16.

Kenya Moore accused of revenge porn on Brittany Eady

Moore, as most fans of the show know, was expelled from the popular Bravo reality series after engaging in revenge porn against co-star Brittany Eady. During the grand opening of her eponymous hair salon in suburban Atlanta, Moore unveiled large posters of Eady performing oral sex on a man, which shocked and horrified those in attendance.

Most of the RHOA cast were in attendance, as well as other celebrities and guests. There was an immediate mass exodus from the salon, and Bravo suspended Moore indefinitely before removing her from the show altogether.

The drama was exacerbated when Eady could be heard saying that she had a firearm on her when she and Moore got into a verbal altercation.

Kenya Moore apologizes again for her actions

Moore conveyed contrition on her X platform that she was “disappointed to not be a part of the #RHOA 16 reunion taping today.” Moore also took accountability for her actions after initially denying it and submitted her mea culpa to those affected, including cast member Brittany Eady, the cast, crew, guests, and viewers.

Interestingly enough, Moore concluded her message by saying she will “see you back on Bravo soon.”

Moore thinks she will be invited back onto the show shortly, although she did not specify a time.

Eady was not around to discuss the humiliating experience, as she had elected not to attend the RHOA reunion taping, and she has not publicly responded to Moore’s belief that her time on the show has not come to an end.

Neither Moore nor Bravo or Eady have responded to multiple media inquiries verifying the veracity of Moore’s declaration to return to the show.

Fans split on the Kenya Moore apology

Moore received plenty of support from her longtime fans, but plenty of others continue to condemn her actions against Eady and others on the RHOA.

“We love you and support you fully. Taking accountability shows what an amazing, mature, classy, and inspiring woman you are. Don’t forget that people are riding for you all over the world,” one person said, while a second added, “Rooting for you @KenyaMoore. I stand with you. And, of course, little Brookie.”

A third user said, “Kenya, your absence was felt. We miss u,” while a fourth contributed, “Don’t apologize any more than you already have. You have given so much to the network and this show it’s actually insane how they have treated you through out all of this. You deserve better.”

There were plenty of detractors who were appalled that Moore would even want to come back after what she had done.

“Do stupid things, win stupid prizes. U tried to ruin a woman’s life and career for a storyline. That crossed the line.”

A second critic called Moore a “loser” and said, “The show doesn’t need u,” while a third called Moore wishy-washy. “Wasn’t you just laughing about the views? Now you backtracking to get back on the show.”