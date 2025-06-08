‘RHOA’ star Brit Eady suing NBC and Bravo $20 million

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Brit Eady has filed an explosive lawsuit against Bravo, NBC, and the production company for airing the episode that allegedly shows her performing a sexual act on a man.

Brittany Edy is seeking millions in compensation for her distress

Eady is seeking $20 million on her accusation of defamation, emotional distress, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment. Eady filed the lawsuit on the same day as the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion following the season 16 finale, which explains her conspicuous absence from the episode, “Entertainment Tonight” reports.

According to the legal documents obtained by the publication, Eady also referenced Kenya Moore’s statements about Eady as “false, defamatory, harassing and damaging” and stated that those images were not of Eady. Additionally, it alleges that Eady “did not see the explicit photograph until after certain of these events were aired on Bravo nearly a year later.”

Eady continued, saying, “Defendants willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence produced, edited, and aired an episode of RHOA on April 6, 2025, that included footage of certain of the cast member’s statements at issue as well as commentary from other cast members that described the photographs displayed.

Brit Eady denies the image in question was her

“Further, how the episode was aired falsely yet unmistakably implied that the graphic sexual photograph presented by the cast member depicted [Eady],” She alleges, “On information and belief, Defendants knew that the photograph did not depict [Eady], or, at the least, were reckless or grossly negligent in failing to learn that the photograph did not depict [Eady].”

Eady said she demanded to see the photo before the episode aired, but the network “refused” to let her see it. Therefore, Eady accuses the network of intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Brit Eady accuses the defendants of ruining her image

“By way of foregoing, Defendants contributed to the hostile work environment for [Eady] and sexually harassed Plaintiff by subjecting [Eady] to unwelcome, offensive, and sexualized behavior and comments based on her gender by requiring her to continue working in an environment in which she had been subject to a gendered attack, creating an inferior condition or privilege of employment because of her gender.”

Brit Eady demands money and an apology from the defendants

Eady concluded the lawsuit by requesting “the immediate removal of the episode from public access on all platforms, networks, and media outlets in the Defendants’ control. Eady also wants the network to issue a public apology for airing a false depiction of Eady and to provide a monetary reward that includes the legal fees.

If the defendants do not appear in court to defend themselves, Eady requests that a default judgment be issued in the amount of “the sum of not less than $20 million, with interest, and the costs and fees of this action.”

Neither Bravo, NBC, nor Moore has publicly responded to the lawsuit.