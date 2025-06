Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, recently wrote the pulse-pumping political thriller Of Kennedy and King, based on Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. In Carpenter’s fictional historical novel, RFK. MLK are on opposite sides of a great ideological divide as the nation edges perilously close to the outbreak of a second civil war. The actions of the Black Panthers, the FBI, and the KKK loom large.