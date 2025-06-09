7 incredible ways Coco Gauff dominates tennis and fashion

At just 21 years old, Coco Gauff has already established herself as one of tennis’s most dynamic forces, combining athletic excellence with an undeniable flair for fashion. The Georgia-born, Florida-raised superstar has been turning heads both on and off the court, proving that modern athletes can excel in multiple arenas simultaneously.

Her tennis achievements speak volumes

Gauff’s professional journey began at the remarkably young age of 14, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her trophy cabinet already includes victories at major tournaments like the US Open and WTA Finals, with her most recent triumph being the 2025 French Open women’s singles title. This latest win has cemented her position among tennis’s elite players, showcasing the incredible potential that fans and critics have been raving about since her debut.

The young champion’s rise through the tennis ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. Each tournament she enters becomes an opportunity to demonstrate her evolving skills and mental fortitude. Her ability to perform under pressure at such a young age sets her apart from many of her contemporaries, making her a formidable opponent for even the most seasoned players.

Fashion partnerships that make perfect sense

Brand collaborations that work

Beyond her athletic achievements, Gauff has become a sought-after figure in the fashion world. Her role as an ambassador for Carol’s Daughter demonstrates her commitment to beauty and self-care, while her position as a judge at the Byrdie Sweat Awards highlights her expertise in the intersection of athletics and personal care.

High-fashion moments

The collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu has produced some of Gauff’s most memorable fashion moments. Her appearances at prestigious events like the 2025 Oscars and Vanity Fair After Party showcased stunning outfits that perfectly captured her unique aesthetic. These high-profile appearances have established her as a fashion icon who can seamlessly transition from athletic wear to red carpet glamour.

Her partnership with luxury fashion house Miu Miu represents a significant milestone for young athletes breaking into the fashion industry. The collaboration demonstrates how sports figures can successfully expand their influence beyond their primary discipline, creating new opportunities for creative expression and brand development.

Pre-game rituals that actually work

Morning routine mastery

Gauff’s approach to match preparation emphasizes the importance of starting each day with intention. Her morning skincare routine serves as both self-care and mental preparation, helping her feel confident and ready to face whatever challenges await on the court. This focus on personal wellness reflects a mature understanding of how physical and mental preparation interconnect.

Meditation occasionally factors into her pre-match routine, though she maintains flexibility in her approach rather than adhering to rigid schedules. This adaptability allows her to respond to her body’s needs on any given day while maintaining consistency in her overall preparation strategy.

Music that motivates

The power of music in athletic performance cannot be overstated, and Gauff has curated a playlist that perfectly captures her energy and mindset. Her favorite hype songs include Tyler the Creator’s intense tracks, Jaden Smith’s motivational anthems, and Flo Milli’s empowering beats. These musical choices reflect her generation’s preferences while serving the practical purpose of getting her mentally prepared for competition.

Match-day essentials that never fail

Beauty basics that work

Practical considerations play a huge role in Gauff’s match-day preparations. Lip balm becomes essential for preventing the discomfort of dryness during intense matches, while sunscreen provides crucial protection during outdoor tournaments. These might seem like small details, but they contribute significantly to her overall comfort and confidence on court.

Eyebrow gel sometimes makes it into her routine, helping maintain her polished appearance even during the most physically demanding matches. These beauty touches demonstrate how female athletes navigate the balance between performance requirements and personal presentation preferences.

Post-match recovery strategies

Immediate post-game routine

Following matches, Gauff keeps her immediate routine simple and efficient. A quick face rinse followed by refreshing facial spray provides instant relief while she transitions from competitor to media personality. This streamlined approach allows her to handle post-match interviews and obligations without feeling overwhelmed by complex beauty routines.

Longer-term recovery focus

Once she returns to her hotel, Gauff implements her complete skincare routine, recognizing the importance of proper care after intense physical activity. Stretching serves multiple purposes in her recovery process, providing both physical relief and mental relaxation after high-pressure competitions.

Her post-match activities vary depending on her energy levels and mindset. Reading provides intellectual stimulation when she feels productive, while casual online browsing offers a more relaxed way to decompress. This flexibility in her recovery approach demonstrates emotional intelligence and self-awareness.

Hair and nail care philosophy

Protective styling choices

Managing thick hair while maintaining an active athletic schedule requires strategic planning. Gauff prioritizes protective styles that can withstand intense training sessions and matches while keeping her hair healthy. Her use of scalp oils helps counteract the drying effects of sweat, while leave-in conditioners and moisturizers provide ongoing nourishment without weighing her hair down.

Regular manicures serve both practical and psychological purposes in her routine. Well-maintained nails contribute to her overall confidence levels, proving that small details can have significant impacts on athletic performance and mental state.

Style philosophy that inspires

Court versus street style

Gauff‘s fashion choices reflect her multifaceted personality and lifestyle demands. Her court attire prioritizes form-fitting pieces that enhance performance while maintaining her distinctive aesthetic. Off-court, her style incorporates streetwear elements with touches of dandyism and masculine silhouettes, creating a unique look that defies traditional categorization.

This approach to fashion demonstrates how young athletes can use style as a form of self-expression while meeting the practical demands of their sport. Her willingness to experiment with different looks and incorporate various influences makes her a true style innovator.

Wisdom beyond her years

Gauff’s advice for aspiring athletes emphasizes passion as the driving force behind success. She advocates for choosing pursuits that genuinely inspire personal growth and dedication, recognizing that authentic passion makes the hard work feel more manageable. Her philosophy centers on the idea that daily incremental progress leads to significant long-term achievements, a message that resonates with young people across all disciplines.

This perspective reflects the maturity and wisdom that have contributed to her success both on and off the court, making her an inspiring role model for the next generation of athletes and young people pursuing their dreams.