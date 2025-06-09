Cardi B’s culture-shifting ASCAP speech is a must-see

Press Play above to watch Cardi’s entire video

At the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, Cardi B stole the spotlight once again—this time with her words. Accepting the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award at a private VIP event in Los Angeles, Cardi delivered a passionate and unapologetic speech that underscored her ongoing influence in music and culture.

Presented by Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP’s Executive Vice President and Head of Creative Membership, the award honors Cardi’s legacy as a boundary-breaking artist and cultural force. Her presence lit up the room, not just for her accolades, but for her authenticity. “To all the girls who feel like they have to change to fit in—don’t. Stand on who you are, because that’s your power,” Cardi told the crowd.

The Bronx-born rapper also received a Rhythm & Soul Award for her latest hit “Enough (Miami),” which has continued to climb the charts and stir conversations. This adds to her ever-growing trophy case, which includes a historic run as the first woman to win ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year award twice in a row, plus 8 ASCAP Pop Music Awards and 23 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Cardi’s speech echoed the themes of legacy and leadership. She uplifted fellow women in the industry and emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s roots, even while evolving creatively.

Her win, speech, and continued dominance proved that Cardi B isn’t just part of the culture—she’s shaping it, one award and anthem at a time.