Little Simz airs it all out on ‘Lotus’

UK rapper Little Simz returns with Lotus, her sixth studio album and her most personal and emotionally revealing project to date. Across 13 tracks, she unpacks betrayal, the meaning of loyalty, and the pursuit of inner peace all while anchoring the album in themes of freedom, self-awareness, and enlightenment. Simz shares her stories while she releases truth with clarity, conviction, and no interest in holding back.

The album opens with “Thief,” an unfiltered reflection on a fractured relationship. Simz directs her words toward a longtime friend and business partner widely believed to be Inflo (Dean Cover), with whom she’s currently engaged in a $1.7 million lawsuit. “Your company going down the hill, thank God I never signed no deal, I’m tryna forgive myself, I don’t need to forgive you, so I can heal” she raps plainly, her voice steady, calm, and cutting. The production is drum heavy, serving the honesty in her delivery. It’s a track that sets the stage for the raw tone of the project and signals a turning point in her career — one where silence is no longer an option.

Little Simz speaks to music industry experiences

“Flood,” featuring Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly, explodes with energy and emotion. It’s a powerful follow-up to the opener, layered with dynamic vocals, aggressive percussion, and rich textures. Simz uses this track to speak directly about her experience in the music industry — its traps, its temptations, and its tendency to consume. With Obongjayar’s spiritual tone and Moonchild’s electric presence, the track becomes a storm of emotion and rhythm. The tension mirrors the feeling of being overwhelmed by false promises and industry games. But the deeper message is one of liberation: breaking free from systems that exploit and emerging more focused than ever.

This search for clarity carries throughout the album. Lotus is about reclaiming power and peace. Simz’s writing is focused, her tone unwavering. She walks us through the hard truths and does so with purpose. It’s about release, enlightenment and freedom.

“Young,” the lead single, brings a welcome shift in tone. It’s upbeat, bouncy, and humorous, touching on the unpredictable nature of your twenties. In the accompanying video, Simz portrays an elderly woman reflecting on youth while rapping about the recklessness and freedom of being young. The chorus — “Livin’ out your wildest dreams, yeah, we’re just young and dumb/No responsibilities, don’t care for anyone” — captures the song’s irony and charm. It’s a moment of levity and balance in an otherwise introspective body of work.

“Free” is a liberating groove. The track’s title and lyrics reflect the larger message of Lotus: release, acceptance, and healing. “Wishing that the love will set us free” is how the chorus starts and builds an understanding on how Simz believes we experience this freedom we all desire. It’s a declaration that freedom is no longer a destination it’s a mindset and a choice.

“Lion” is one of the strongest tracks on the album, a bold declaration of power and self-ownership. Simz raps with confidence, not just in her skill but in her sense of self. The production is rich, layered, and aggressive in just the right ways. There’s no doubt in her tone — this is a woman who knows exactly who she is and what she stands for and what her superpower is.

Shifting gears

On “Blood,” featuring Wretch 32 and Cash, she shifts gears. The song is shaped as a personal conversation between a brother and sister, diving into what it really means for family to show up and support one another. Wretch’s verse provides a steady, thoughtful counterpoint to Simz’s vulnerability. Together, they explore responsibility, pressure, and the ties that hold people together through life’s darkest moments. It’s grounded, honest, and deeply moving. The chorus speaks plainly to how we should nurture these relationships “Distance in the dark, I feel we’ve grown apart, If you want greener grass, You have to water where you are.”

Throughout Lotus, Simz leans into her enlightenment. She isn’t consumed by bitterness, even when she’s confronting betrayal or loss. She’s moving through the fire with her eyes wide open. The album feels like a clearing of emotional space a shedding of old dynamics, broken relationships, and industry illusions.

With Lotus, Little Simz demonstrates a deepened sense of self. She’s not chasing trends or appealing to mass approval. She’s speaking with intention, rooted in truth, and prioritizing peace. The result is one of her most cohesive and purposeful projects to date.