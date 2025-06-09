Brianne Boles-Marshall, Grouchy Greg honored at BOMESI 2025

The business world is buzzing with anticipation as the BOMESI Summit 2025 prepares to honor two exceptional individuals who have redefined what it means to lead with purpose and authenticity. Brianne Boles Marshall and Greg “Grouchy Greg” Henderson stand as this year’s distinguished honorees, representing a new generation of leaders who have successfully bridged the gap between traditional business practices and modern innovation.

The annual BOMESI Summit, held in Detroit, has established itself as the premier gathering for forward-thinking entrepreneurs, industry pioneers, and change-makers who refuse to accept the status quo. This year’s event promises to deliver unprecedented insights into the future of business leadership, with Marshall and Henderson serving as the perfect embodiments of transformative thinking.

Boles-Marshall receives Bomesi’s 2025 Growth Catalyst Award

Brianne Boles-Marshall serves as Diversity Media Strategy & Investment Lead at General Motors, where she champions diverse media and marketing efforts across all GM brands. With over 15 years in the media and marketing industry, she has led multicultural strategies for major companies including MillerCoors, Procter & Gamble, and Nestlé Purina.

A graduate of The Black Executive CMO Alliance’s Future Leaders program, Boles-Marshall actively participates in industry organizations including the AIMM steering committee and ANA’s Diverse Media initiatives. She was inducted into the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors in 2024 and regularly serves as a judge for industry awards.

On receiving the Growth Catalyst Award, Boles-Marshall had this to say, “It feels amazing because the work is connecting with the right audience,” as she reflected on her mission to expand diverse media ecosystems. “The whole point is making sure that consumers feel like messages are resonating with them in terms of creativity and innovation.”

Grouchy Greg receives Bomesi’s Digital Media Trailblazer Award

Dr. “Grouchy” Greg Watkins received Bomesi’s Digital Media Trailblazer Award during the conference as well. Dr. Watkins is a cultural trailblazer whose passion for hip hop helped shape how the world sees and understands the genre today. As the co-founder of AllHipHop.com, he built one of the first digital platforms dedicated entirely to hip hop culture, giving artists, fans, and thought leaders a space to connect long before social media took off. More than just a journalist, Watkins is a storyteller, historian, and advocate who has spent decades amplifying the voices of the culture—from underground icons to mainstream legends. His work has not only documented the evolution of hip hop but has also built a bridge between generations, helping the culture stay grounded in its roots while continuing to grow—and that’s what makes him such a trusted and respected voice in the community.

During Watkins acceptance speech, he talked about building his business throughout the years from the print years to the digital years, and earning the right to work with brand partners and agencies, “When we go to these ad agencies, we’re not begging them for nothing. We’re not telling them to give us something that we don’t deserve. We’ve all built real audiences with real people.”

Watkins also went on to give a heartfelt thank-you the founders of Bomesi, Rhonesha Byng and DéVon Christopher Johnson. “Rhonesha and DéVon, I’m thankful that you have trusted in me to mentor the new cohorts and that you believe enough of me to be a part of the mission and the brand. It really does mean a lot.”

Building tomorrow’s business leaders

The BOMESI Summit‘s impact extends far beyond the conference itself, as many attendees return to their organizations with renewed energy and fresh perspectives on diversity, innovation, and authentic leadership. The event has become a catalyst for positive change across multiple industries, with alumni frequently citing their summit experience as a turning point in their professional development and commitment to inclusive business practices.

Boles-Marshall and Henderson exemplify the summit’s core mission of developing leaders who can balance profitability with purpose and authentic community impact. Their recognition serves as inspiration for the next generation of business leaders who refuse to choose between financial success and making a meaningful difference in their communities and industries.

The 2025 summit represented more than just another business conference; it demonstrated the power of authentic leadership and innovative diversity strategies. As Boles-Marshall and Henderson took the stage to accept their honors, they inspired countless attendees to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in creating inclusive, impactful business practices across their respective fields.