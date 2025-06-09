Horrific skydiving plane crash injures 4 in Tennessee

A devastating aircraft accident in Coffee County, Tennessee, left multiple people hospitalized Sunday afternoon when a twin-engine skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Tullahoma Regional Airport.

The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter departed the airport around 12:45 p.m. local time before encountering difficulties that led to the crash near the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, just short of the airport’s main runway. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as the aircraft appeared to be attempting an emergency return to the airfield.

Emergency response mobilizes across central Tennessee

Coffee County emergency services, located approximately 75 miles south of Nashville, coordinated a massive response effort involving multiple agencies. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the incident through social media updates, initially reporting between 16 and 20 people aboard the aircraft before the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed exactly 20 passengers were on the flight.

Four individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash, with three passengers stabilized at local medical facilities while one person remains in critical condition. Additional passengers who suffered minor injuries received treatment directly at the crash site, though exact numbers of those treated on scene were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

Several passengers required emergency airlift transport to regional hospitals equipped to handle trauma cases. The coordinated medical response involved multiple helicopter services working to ensure the most severely injured received rapid access to specialized care facilities throughout middle Tennessee.

Investigation begins into cause of weekend accident

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary observations suggest the aircraft experienced difficulties during or immediately after departure, prompting the pilot to attempt an emergency return to Tullahoma Regional Airport.

Witnesses described the cockpit area as severely damaged following the impact, indicating the forward section of the aircraft bore the brunt of the crash forces. The Twin Otter, a popular aircraft choice for skydiving operations due to its twin-engine reliability and passenger capacity, appeared to have been making progress toward the main runway when the accident occurred.

The specific skydiving company operating the flight has not been identified by authorities, though the aircraft was clearly engaged in recreational skydiving activities at the time of the incident. Coffee County officials are working with federal investigators to determine the sequence of events that led to the emergency situation.

Twin Otter aircraft popular for adventure flights

The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter represents one of the most commonly used aircraft for skydiving operations across the United States. These twin-engine turboprop planes offer the altitude capabilities and passenger capacity that make them ideal for transporting skydivers to jumping altitude safely and efficiently.

Aviation experts note that Twin Otters have established strong safety records in recreational aviation, making Sunday’s incident particularly notable for the skydiving community. The aircraft’s design includes redundant systems and twin-engine configuration that typically provides additional safety margins for operations involving passenger transport to altitude.

The specific age and maintenance history of the crashed aircraft will likely become focal points in the ongoing investigation. Federal authorities routinely examine pilot training records, aircraft maintenance logs, weather conditions, and mechanical systems when determining the probable cause of aviation accidents.

Airport operations continue despite nearby crash

Tullahoma Regional Airport maintained operational status throughout the emergency response, though flight operations were temporarily affected by the investigation and rescue activities. The airport serves both general aviation and commercial interests in the Coffee County region, supporting recreational flying, business aviation, and skydiving operations.

The proximity of the crash to the Beechcraft Heritage Museum highlights the area’s strong connection to aviation history and culture. The museum, dedicated to preserving the legacy of Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing, sits adjacent to airport property where numerous aviation enthusiasts regularly gather for events and aircraft displays.

Local aviation businesses operating from Tullahoma Regional continue monitoring the investigation’s progress, as findings may impact operational procedures and safety protocols for similar aircraft operations throughout the region.

Medical facilities respond to mass casualty event

Regional hospitals activated emergency protocols to accommodate the influx of patients from the aircraft accident. The combination of serious and minor injuries required coordination between multiple medical facilities to ensure appropriate care levels for each patient’s specific needs.

Critical care transport services played essential roles in moving the most severely injured passengers to facilities equipped with specialized trauma capabilities. The rapid response of emergency medical services likely contributed to preventing additional casualties in what could have been a more devastating accident.

Medical personnel continue monitoring all hospitalized patients, with particular attention focused on the individual in critical condition. Family notification procedures were implemented to ensure relatives received timely updates about their loved ones’ conditions and treatment locations.

Community rallies around accident victims

Coffee County residents and the broader skydiving community have begun organizing support efforts for those affected by Sunday’s crash. The tight-knit nature of recreational aviation communities means accidents like this resonate throughout networks of pilots, skydivers, and aviation enthusiasts across the region.

Local businesses near Tullahoma Regional Airport report increased concern about aviation safety following the incident, though many emphasize their continued support for recreational flying activities that contribute to the area’s economy and cultural identity.

The investigation into this weekend’s crash will likely take several months to complete, as federal authorities conduct thorough examinations of all factors that may have contributed to the accident. Meanwhile, the affected families and skydiving community continue focusing on recovery and support for those still hospitalized.