Sly Stone, the groundbreaking musician who revolutionized popular music with his psychedelic funk fusion and led the influential band Sly and the Family Stone, died Monday at age 82 after a prolonged battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues.

Stone passed away peacefully surrounded by his three children, closest friend and extended family at his Los Angeles home, according to a family statement released Monday. His death marks the end of an era for one of music’s most innovative and influential figures, whose work bridged racial and cultural divides during the turbulent late 1960s and early 1970s.

Musical revolution and cultural impact

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, Stone created a revolutionary sound that blended funk, soul, rock and psychedelic elements. He produced iconic hits, including “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” “Family Affair” and “I Want to Take You Higher.” His band became one of the first racially integrated and mixed-gender groups to achieve mainstream success.

Stone electrified audiences at the 1969 Woodstock Festival with his brand of psychedelic funk, delivering a performance that many consider one of the festival’s defining moments. The band’s music became anthems for a generation seeking social change and unity.

Sly and the Family Stone achieved remarkable commercial success with 17 Hot 100 hits, including five top 10 singles and three No. 1 hits: “Everyday People,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and “Family Affair.” The group’s 1971 album “There’s A Riot Goin’ On” is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums ever, while their 1969 release “Stand!” is considered a masterpiece.

Influence across generations

Stone’s bass-slapping funk groove influenced countless artists, from George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic to Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Prince and the Black Eyed Peas. Miles Davis credited Stone with inspiring his 1972 album “On the Corner,” while Herbie Hancock paid tribute with the track “Sly” on his bestselling 1973 fusion album “Head Hunters.”

Recognition and legacy

Sly and the Family Stone were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. His last major public appearance was at the 2006 Grammy Awards ceremony for a tribute to the group, marking his first public performance in nearly two decades.

Stone was the subject of the 2025 documentary “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” directed by Questlove and published a memoir in 2023. His family noted that Stone recently completed a screenplay for his life story, which they plan to share with the world.

The Family Stone continues

As the music world mourns Stone’s passing, the officially authorized touring band The Family Stone prepares to carry forward his revolutionary musical legacy. Led by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member Jerry Martini, the group maintains the authentic sound and spirit that defined the original band.

The current lineup features Phunne Stone, daughter of original Family Stone members Cynthia Robinson and Sly Stone, whose powerful vocals embody the family’s musical DNA. The younger Stone has emerged as a dynamic performer capable of channeling her father’s innovative spirit and her mother’s fierce stage presence.

Planned global tour

The Family Stone announced plans for a major international tour to bring Sly Stone’s music to cities across America and worldwide. The tour will celebrate Stone’s life and continue his musical mission to unite people through rhythm, melody and message.

Jerry Martini, whose saxophone work defined the Family Stone sound for decades, leads the band with the authority of someone who helped create music history. His presence ensures an authentic interpretation of the classic catalog while allowing space for the music to evolve and speak to new generations.

The touring band’s mission extends beyond nostalgia. It aims to demonstrate how Stone’s messages of unity, equality and social consciousness remain relevant in contemporary times. With Phunne Stone carrying the family torch, audiences will experience historical authenticity and fresh interpretation.

Musical innovation legacy

Stone’s contributions to popular music cannot be overstated. He invented a new musical language that spoke to the dance floor and the social conscience. His integration of different musical styles paralleled his band’s racial and gender integration, making both musical and social statements that influenced culture far beyond entertainment.

The planned Family Stone tour will serve as both memorial and revival, ensuring that Stone’s revolutionary music continues to inspire and unite audiences worldwide. Through Jerry Martini’s seasoned leadership and Phunne Stone’s emerging artistry, the band promises to honor the legacy while pushing the music forward.

Stone’s death closes a remarkable chapter in American music history, but The Family Stone’s continued presence ensures his innovative spirit and unifying message will resonate with future generations worldwide.