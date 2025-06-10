2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT: electric done right

After spending a week behind the wheel of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT, it’s clear that General Motors has crafted something special in the rapidly expanding electric SUV market. This isn’t just another hastily converted gas-powered vehicle with a battery pack shoehorned underneath — the Equinox EV represents a thoughtful approach to affordable electric mobility that could reshape how mainstream buyers think about making the switch to electric.

The first thing that strikes you about the Equinox EV is its confident design language. Chevrolet has managed to create something that looks distinctly modern without venturing into polarizing territory. The closed-off grille, sleek LED light signatures and clean body lines give it a purposeful, aerodynamic appearance that clearly communicates its electric nature. At 185 inches long, it strikes an ideal balance between maneuverability and interior space, making it perfectly sized for urban environments while still offering the commanding driving position that SUV buyers expect.

Step inside, and you’ll find an interior that exceeds its price point. The 11-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard and runs Google built-in services, which means seamless integration with Android phones and access to the Google Play Store for apps. The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity worked flawlessly throughout my test week, and the over-the-air update capability ensures the system will continue improving over time. Material quality is surprisingly good for this price segment, with soft-touch surfaces where they matter most and logical control placement that doesn’t require hunting through submenus for basic functions.

The real star of the show, however, is the powertrain. The front-wheel-drive LT model I tested produces 213 horsepower and 242 lb.-ft. of torque, which translates to genuinely quick acceleration that feels more responsive than many gas-powered competitors. The instant torque delivery makes merging onto highways and navigating city traffic effortless, while the low center of gravity provided by the floor-mounted battery pack contributes to surprisingly composed handling for a vehicle in this class.

Range anxiety becomes a non-issue with the Equinox EV’s impressive EPA-estimated 319 miles of range. During my week of mixed driving — including highway commutes and city errands — I consistently achieved close to the EPA estimates, even with less-than-ideal weather conditions. The 150kW DC fast-charging capability means you can add significant range quickly when needed, though the onboard 11.5kW AC charger handles daily charging needs efficiently on a Level 2 home charger.